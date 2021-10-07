Weather Blog: Severe thunderstorm potential increasing for Monday morning

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS/RIVER VALLEY, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) – A very strong weather system for this time of the year looks to impact our area for the start of the work week. Thunderstorms arrive sometime after midnight Sunday through the Monday morning rush hour. Here’s what you need to know to prepare for this system.

After a near record hot and breezy weekend, a cold front will move into the region Monday morning driven by a developing surface low that tracks from west Texas to eastern Kansas. Thunderstorms will be likely and with the severe weather ingredients in place, some of these storms will likely pack a punch. The storms are expected to develop initially over central Oklahoma by late Sunday evening then move into western Arkansas well after midnight and possible around sunrise Monday.

Here is what the latest European (ECMWF) and American (GFS) model is forecasting by Monday morning. You will notice the GFS is slightly quicker with the system, which is a known bias for the GFS being too fast with systems moving through.

Latest Expected Surface Map from ECMWF Model from 12Z October 7, 2021

Latest Expected Surface Map from GFS Model from 12Z October 7, 2021

Low pressure at the surface will be located near Wichita, moving toward Kansas City early Monday morning. With the low tracking to our northwest, strong southerly winds will pull moisture from the Gulf of Mexico into our region. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will become likely ahead of the front late Sunday night , with the main line of severe storms moving in probably well after midnight.

Here is a look at the Jet Stream pattern produced by the same models:

Latest Expected Jet Stream from ECMWF Model from 12Z October 7, 2021

Latest Expected Jet Stream from GFS Model from 12Z October 7, 2021

The Jet Stream forecasted by the same European model indicates what we call a “Negatively-Tilted Trough” moving across western Kansas. A negative tilt indicates an angle from northwest to southeast. This type of jet stream pattern creates a lot of instability and lift for thunderstorms, really agitating the atmosphere ahead of the trough. Notice the GFS shows a similar setup, but once again is slightly faster.

From Storm Prediction Center: Day Four Outlook for Severe Thunderstorms

Above is a severe thunderstorm outlook for Sunday into Monday morning from the Storm Prediction Center. It is not very often that they issue a 30% outlook for severe storms so far in advance. Models have been persistent on this storm system for several days. While the risk at the moment doesn’t include Arkansas, this will likely change as the system gets closer into the weekend.

Timing of the storm system’s arrival is still expected in early morning hours of Monday and possibly during the morning rush hour. Usually thunderstorms are in a weakening stage at this time of morning, because it is well after peak heating of the day. However with the Jet Stream energy moving in and the intensity of the system, severe thunderstorms with gusty damaging winds will be likely. I also wouldn’t rule out the possibility of hail and a tornado threat, due to the tremendous low-level wind shear expected.

We are still several days out and obviously this forecast will run through some changes. But we don’t want ANYONE to be surprised of the stormy start to your work week after such a warm and uneventful weekend. Keep it here with your Weather Authority for the latest information.