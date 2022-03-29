Severe thunderstorms will be possible early Wednesday morning.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop later this evening over western Oklahoma. These storms will move across the state and arrive in western Arkansas after 4 A.M. Wednesday.

Level Two Slight Risk for Severe Thunderstorms

Here is the risk of severe thunderstorms for today and tonight. The higher risk covers most of Oklahoma and the western counties of Arkansas or along the I-49 corridor. The main threat from these storms will be for strong gusty wind with some of the storms, however, there is also a low end tornado risk. I explain this below.

Future Track Model Forecast for Wednesday Morning at 9 A.M.

Thunderstorms appear to get better organized right around sunrise Wednesday over western Arkansas. As the line moves in, jet stream wind aloft will increase, plus gulf moisture increases. These elements plus gusty southerly surface wind will feed storms and help with rotation. This particular model indicates a wavy line appearance on the leading edge of the thunderstorms. Each one of those waves is an indication of air flowing into the storms.

I would not be surprised to see a few severe thunderstorm warnings or tornado warnings Wednesday morning. The most likely outcome though is gusty thunderstorm wind. We will be hear tracking these storms tomorrow morning so be watching the KNWA Today morning show beginning at 5 A.M. as we monitor these active storms.

Severe Weather Risk for Wednesday

The risk for severe thunderstorms increases through the morning and afternoon hours east of us. Another very active weather day, potentially violent storms will be found in eastern Arkansas, southeast Missouri, western and middle Tennessee and Mississippi where a level four moderate risk exists.

Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff will update the forecast and timing of the storms beginning tonight at 5 P.M. on KNWA. I’ll see you tomorrow morning at 5 A.M. or earlier.