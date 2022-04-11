There is potential for significant severe thunderstorms including very large hail and tornadoes later Monday.

Morning Weather Setup

Morning thunderstorms have been moving through Northwest Arkansas with heavy downpours. These clusters of thunderstorms have deposited rain-cooled air across Northwest Arkansas, while warm and humid air begins to build south of an outflow boundary (dividing line of cool and warm air) in the River Valley. At this time, the outflow boundary has stalled along Interstate 40. This outflow boundary will become the focus for scattered severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Severe Thunderstorm Potential Over Western Arkansas This Afternoon and Evening

The Storms Prediction Center has issued this outlook for severe thunderstorms expected late this afternoon and evening. A level two slight risk runs from Pea Ridge to just southeast of Siloam Springs including the cities of Fayetteville, Springdale, and Rogers. A level three enhanced risk runs south of a line from near Jasper to Saint Paul to Sallisaw, Oklahoma including the cities of Mountainburg, Fort Smith, Alma, Clarksville, and Booneville.

Tornado Risk This Afternoon and Evening

The image above indicates the outlook for tornadoes expected late this afternoon and evening. There is a medium risk for tornadoes over our southern viewing area and a low-end risk over parts of Northwest Arkansas. Temperatures this afternoon are expected to rise well into the 70s, possibly the lower 80s along and especially south of Interstate 40. Humidity will be very high over these areas as well. Thunderstorms will develop in the heat of the afternoon. Storms will be scattered about with each one possibly becoming severe very quickly.

Future Track Predicting Scattered Super Cell Thunderstorms This Afternoon

The latest high-resolution models indicate thunderstorms with large hail (possibly very large hail) will develop after 3 P.M. in the warm and humid airmass over the River Valley. Other thunderstorms will develop further west over Oklahoma as well. Oklahoma storms will move into western Arkansas this evening. Storms will move east to northeast and should be out of the region by around 10 P.M.

Tornadoes, large hail, and damaging thunderstorm wind will be possible today. Pay attention to the weather as we go through this. Plan ahead and practice your severe weather plan in case tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings are issued for your area. We will monitor the weather through the afternoon. Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff will be here with the latest information beginning at 5 P.M. on KNWA.