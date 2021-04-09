Severe Weather Expected Friday Evening!

Here's an update on what we could see from this event.

Current Set-Up

We have already seen some severe thunderstorms this across parts of the region this afternoon. For now things are quiet, but we WILL see another round of thunderstorms that could be quite nasty!

An area of strong lift will be moving into the region over the next few hours bringing with it the increasing threat of severe weather.

Severe thunderstorms are already erupting just to our west along the dry punch of the upper level low. The dry punch is an area of very dry dense air that acts as a front, lifting the less dense moist air as it moves into an area.

Water Vapor Image Showing Dry Punch. Valid 6 PM CDT.

Storm Prediction Center Outlook Day 1

SPC Day 1 Severe Weather Outlook. Valid: Fri AM thru Sat AM.

Severe Weather Threats

The main threats will be large hail with any isolated storms, and damaging winds. An isolated tornado or two cannot be completely ruled out especially across southern portions of the River Valley.

The second round of storms will likely congeal into a broken line of thunderstorms or QLCS. This will pose the greatest severe weather threat of the evening. Damaging wind gusts of 75 mph or greater is certainly possible in any bowing segments. There will also be a possibility of quick spin-up tornadoes within the line of storms as they push through.

SPC Day 1 Severe Weather Threats. Valid: Fri AM thru Sat AM.

Severe Weather Timing

18Z HRRR Future Radar. Valid from 5PM Friday thru 5 AM Saturday.

Make sure to stay weather aware this evening!