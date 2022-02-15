Last year, February 15th we set a record low or -8°. Then, one year ago tomorrow, we touched -20°! I will remember that early morning drive to work. So cold!

This year we are watching a winter storm with spring-like characteristics. In our region of the south-central Plains states, severe thunderstorms and heavy snow will be experienced.

By Thursday morning, surface low pressure will move out of east Oklahoma and be centered near Fayetteville, Arkansas with a cold front moving with the low pressure system. As the low moves into Arkansas, mild spring-like air will be pulled out of the Gulf of Mexico into our region. Numerous showers and thunderstorms will be common Thursday morning. Some of those storms could become severe with large hail and high wind the bigger threat. There is a low tornado threat as well with the stronger storms.

Severe Thunderstorm Threat Thursday Morning

From the image above, the Storms Prediction Center has included most of our area in a level 2 risk of severe thunderstorms. It appears to me, the most likely time for severe thunderstorms will be Thursday morning from around sunrise through about mid-morning. Again, large hail and gusty thunderstorm wind will be the bigger threat.

Path of Heavy Snow Thursday

Further to the north, but not by far, heavy snow will fall. Snowfall could be intense with rates of two inches or more per hour. Travel will become difficult up I-49 toward Kansas City on Thursday morning. Sleet and freezing rain will fall before the snow arrives. So the question with this swath of snow being so close to Northwest Arkansas: Could this still snow slip south and affect us? I don’t believe so.

This one will stay north of Northwest Arkansas. However, as the low moves out a little snow will likely fall later in the afternoon but accumulation is expected to be very minor.

We will watch this developing storm system through the next couple of days. Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff will send updates later this afternoon via online and our NWA Weather Authority app. He will also give you his latest forecast beginning at 5 p.m. on KNWA.