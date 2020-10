It's that time of the year again! The days are getting shorter and the morning temperatures are cooling. That means the leaves will turn from that summer green into a beautiful autumn color display. What kind of fall foliage will we experience for 2020? Here's what you can expect and when.

As we head into fall, the lower sun angle and the fewer hours of daylight causes the leaves to stop producing chlorophyll. Once this happens, the green color starts to fade and we begin to see those reds, oranges, and yellows.