Weather Blog: 35 Years Later – The Challenger Disaster & How Weather Played A Role

FILE – In this Jan. 28, 1986 picture, the space shuttle Challenger lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. shortly before it exploded with a crew of seven aboard. (AP Photo/Thom Baur)

It was a sunny January morning in Cape Canaveral when the space shuttle Challenger lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center for the final time.

Seven astronauts were on board: Francis Richard Scobee (Commander), Ellison Shoji Onizuka (mission specialist), Michael John Smith (pilot), Judith Arlene Resnik (mission specialist), Ronald Erwin McNair (mission specialist), Gregory Bruce Jarvis (payload specialist), and Sharon Christa McAuliffe (payload specialist and American school teacher).

Challenger crew members are (left to right, front row) astronauts Michael J. Smith, Francis R. (Dick) Scobee and Ronald E. McNair; and Ellison S. Onizuka, Sharon Christa McAuliffe, Gregory Jarvis and Judith A. Resnik. Image: history.com



McAuliffe was part of NASA’s Teacher In Space project, an effort to launch the for first civilian into space. She was scheduled to teach her class in Concord, New Hemisphere while in orbit.

Everything was going well as millions of Americans, including thousands of school children watched these America heroes head into the final frontier. Then, 73-seconds into the launch, disaster struck this historic launch.

The Space Shuttle Challenger lifts off Pad 39B at Kennedy Space Center, Florida, at 11:38 a.m., EST, January 28, 1986. The entire crew of seven was lost in the explosion 73 seconds into the launch. (AP Photo/NASA)

The space shuttle exploded, killing all seven astronauts on board. Investigators discovered the malfunction occurred in the O-rings on one of the two solid fuel rockets, and the weather played a significant role in the disaster.

Mother Nature’s Role

An upper-level trough (dip in the jet stream, see bottom left panel on images below) brought cold weather far south. A high-pressure system was located right off the western Florida coastline on January 28. Due to the clockwise rotation of the high, the northerly winds helped filter the cold into central Florida.

January 27, 1986 daily weather maps for the United States. Top image is a surface map, bottom left is a 500mb upper level height map. The bottom right panel consists of the daily high/low temperatures (top) and areas of precipitation (bottom). Image: https://library.noaa.gov/Collections/Digital-Collections/US-Daily-Weather-Maps

January 28, 1986 daily weather maps for the United States. Top image is a surface map, bottom left is a 500mb upper level height map. The bottom right panel consists of the daily high/low temperatures (top) and areas of precipitation (bottom). Image: https://library.noaa.gov/Collections/Digital-Collections/US-Daily-Weather-Maps

The morning of January 28, 1986 in Cape Canaveral was so cold, ice formed on the railings of the launch tower.

Ice on the railing of the Challenger launch tower. Image: Wikipedia

The rubber O-rings, which were used to separate sections of the booster rockets, cracked from the cold. The extreme heat during the launch caused the O-rings to expand and fail. The failure lead to hydrogen fuel leaking out and igniting.

A picture of an O-ring. Image: PNGkey.com

The Columbia Disaster in 2003 was the only space shuttle accident since the Challenger 1986 Explosion.