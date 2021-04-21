Weather Blog: A Look Back at the Ft. Smith/Van Buren, AR Tornado 25 Years Later.

April 21st, 1996 will be a night I’m sure that many in the River Valley will not forget. A deadly F3 twister tore through downtown Ft. Smith in the middle of the night. Many were in bed, and unsuspecting as the storms inched closer and closer.

Archived Radar Fort Smith/Van Buren Tornado. Valid 04/21/96 10:30-11:30 PM CDT.

At 11:12 PM CDT the tornado touched down near the intersection of the Arkansas and Poteau rivers on the Oklahoma side. It then started to tear what would end up being a 10 miles wide path of destruction through the River Valley.

The twister entered the downtown historic district of Ft. Smith around 11:18 PM CDT heavily damaging and destroying many buildings. As the tornado continued to move NE, it would then strike the industrial and residential areas of the city with deadly consequences. It was in the residential area that the vortex would claim 2 young children. A 2-year-old girl and a 5-year-old-boy were unfortunately killed after their homes were demolished.

The tornado did not stop there, it crossed the Arkansas River a second time, and climbed a bluff before it descended into the west side of Van Buren. Many homes and buildings in Van Buren were either heavily damaged or completely destroyed. The path of destruction would end after the twister lifted once it crossed Highway 59.