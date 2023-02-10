Another 1-2+” Of Rain Could Fall Over The Next 7 Days

The active weather pattern looks to continue next week across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, as multiple rounds of precipitation look possible. Before that happens, beautiful weather will prevail as we head throughout the weekend! Temperatures on Saturday will still be a bit chilly, but highs on Sunday could be nearing 60° in a several locations. Take full advantage of both of these days while they last!

Perfect Weather Is Expected This Weekend

As we head into the Monday Night-Tuesday timeframe, rain chances will increase once again as yet another storm system crashes the party. Locally heavy rainfall looks likely with this system, and with the ground already being so saturated, flash flooding is certainly a concern. Most locations will see around an inch of rain with this particular system, though expected amounts could go up or down as we get closer to the event.

We are also going to be watching the severe weather potential closely. While the main risk looks to remain to the southeast, there are some indications that deeper moisture could surge further north. Continue to monitor the latest information as we fine tune the forecast over the weekend.

Another storm system looks to bring rain (and perhaps some winter weather) chances on Thursday next week, though plenty of uncertainty remains on the exact timing and track of the low pressure. Flash flooding would once again be the primary concern if this system ends up being stronger than current forecasts trends. We do know for sure that temperatures will be much colder once the main piece of energy pushes through, so a rain/snow mixture late Thursday would be possible. We’ll have a better idea of what this event could hold by early next week.

As always, stay with your Weather Authority team for the latest information during this active weather pattern! Follow us on social media for updates on this complex forecast, and enjoy the wonderful weekend weather!