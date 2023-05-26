FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Picture perfect weather is expected this weekend across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, with comfortable temperatures and dry conditions on tap Saturday – Monday!

Backdoor Cold Front And Dry Air Filtering in From The Northeast

Dry air behind a backdoor cold front moving in from the NE will dramatically drop dewpoints in our area Friday Night, which will aid in keeping shower and storm chances west of our area this weekend. While air temperatures won’t drop too much, the much lower humidity will make things feel very comfortable outside! The airmass is so dry that dewpoints could fall into the 30s, which is uncommon for this time of year in Northwest Arkansas.

Forecasted Dew Points And Cold Front Position (3 A.M. Saturday Morning)

Memorial Day Weekend Forecast

All good things must come to an end, and the muggy weather will quickly return as we move into the early part of next week! Slight chances for showers and storms will also be in the forecast starting Tuesday, with the potential for heavier rainfall later on in the week! Take advantage of the wonderful weather this weekend, and have a fantastic Memorial Day Weekend!!

Follow YOUR Weather Authority Team:

On Twitter

On Facebook

STAY INFORMED

Click Here to Download our Weather Authority app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from YOUR Weather Authority Team, you can check them out here.