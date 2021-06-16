Weather Blog: Another tropical storm already? All eyes on the Gulf Of Mexico for possible Claudette

Hurricane season is in full swing in the Atlantic and we are watching another area for possible development. This time, it’s in the Gulf of Mexico.

Infrared satellite image of the Gulf Of Mexico on Wednesday, June 16 2021 at 5 PM CDT.

A low-pressure system is pushing northward off the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula and moving into a highly favorable environment for development.

5-day Tropical Outlook from the National Hurricane Center.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is giving the storm system a 90% chance of development into a tropical system over the next 5 days. If the storm achieves tropical storm status, it will receive the name Claudette.

2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season name list.

Once in the Gulf of Mexico, the storm will move northward towards the United States. Current forecasts have the storm making landfall in Louisiana late Friday night/Saturday morning.

After landfall, upper-level winds will push the storm to the east. This will keep the heavy rain and wind away from NW Arkansas and the River Valley. We may see some high clouds from the system over the weekend, but nothing significant.

12Z European model run displaying precipitation and cloud cover as of 5 PM CDT June 16 2021.

Preseason forecasts called for an active hurricane season and it looks like Mother Nature has gotten the message.

If you’re wondering if it’s typical to have this many storms in mid-June, our average 3rd name storm usually develops around August 13 according to the NHC.

Be sure to stay tuned for the latest updates on this system and other tropical cyclones throughout hurricane season with your Weather Authority team.