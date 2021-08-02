Weather Blog: August 2021 outlook

A look at the August 2021 temperature and precipitation outlooks for NW Arkansas and the River Valley.

Happy August! The final month of meteorological summer is finally here and that means school will be starting soon. As many get ready to start the new school year, here is a look at how our overall weather is shaping up across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Temperature Outlook

August 2021 temperature outlook for the Lower 48 states from the Climate Prediction Center (CPC) as of July 31, 2021.

August 2021 temperature outlook for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley from the Climate Prediction Center (CPC) as of July 31, 2021. Click on the image to enlarge.

The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) monthly outlook places the best chance for above-average temperatures in the Lower 48 in the extreme northern Plains of North Dakota and Montana. Warmer than average temperatures are also expected in New England and across the country out west.

Forecast trends and signals are showing a slightly better chance for a cooler than average August overall in the southern Plains, including Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Precipitation Outlook

August 2021 precipitation outlook for the Lower 48 states from the Climate Prediction Center (CPC) as of July 31, 2021.

August 2021 precipitation outlook for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley from the Climate Prediction Center (CPC) as of July 31, 2021. Click on the image to enlarge.

In the precipitation department, forecasts are showing favoritism towards a drier than average August in the Dakotas. The coastline of North and South Carolina has the greatest chance to see above-average rainfall throughout the month.

The expected overall weather pattern for August slightly favors above-average rainfall in the southeastern River Valley with everywhere else in the neutral zone. The neutral zone (no shading) means the overall weather pattern favors neither a dry nor wet August for the area.

August Monthly Preview

Northwest Arkansas

August marks the start of average temperatures decreasing as the month goes on for our area. The start of August is climatologically our hottest time of the year in Northwest Arkansas.

By the end of the month, our average daily high temperature will decrease from 90°F to 86°F. Our average nighttime low temperature also begins to decrease in August going from 67°F to 62°F by August 31.

You will probably notice less sunlight by the end of the month too. Overall, we will lose an hour of daylight in Northwest Arkansas during the month of August. Our sunset times will also occur before 8:00 P.M. CDT again #SadFace.

Summertime pop-up storms will continue throughout the month with the occasional cold front bringing more widespread rain to the area. Our average rainfall in August for Northwest Arkansas (Drake Field in Fayetteville) is 3.17″.

River Valley

Temperatures will start to decrease on average in the River Valley as well throughout August. We start the month with an average daily high of 95°F and move down to 91°F by August 31. At night, our average low temperature will move back into the 60s.

The River Valley will actually lose only 59 minutes of daylight compared to the complete 1 hour in Northwest Arkansas. Those of us who want the longer days in Northwest Arkansas can thank the tilt of the Earth for that. River Valley sunsets will also occur before 8:00 P.M. CDT by the end of the month.

Precipitation-wise, the River Valley gets a little bit more compared to Northwest Arkansas. Fort Smith Regional Airport averages 3.60″ of rain in the month of August.

Keep in mind, this is an overall look at the pattern for August 2021. The daily/weekly variations in the forecast may not follow the outlooks exactly. Be sure to stay up to date with your Weather Authority team on all the forecast details on-air, online, and on social media!