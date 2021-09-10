Weather Blog: August monthly review

A look back at the weather in NW Arkansas & the River Valley in August 2021!

August (and meteorological summer) officially came to an end last week. Here is how August 2021 stacked up against past years in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Temperatures

Drake Field in Fayetteville, AR finished just under 2°F above average for the daily mean temperature in August. Typically, our average daily mean temperature in Fayetteville, AR is 76.9°F. Drake Field recorded 15 days with temperatures at or above 90°F, which is spot on with climatology.

The highest temperature recorded in Fayetteville during August was 96°F on Wednesday, August 25. The coolest temperature occurred 3-weeks earlier on Wednesday, August 4 when temperatures fell to 61°F.

Fort Smith Regional Airport reported an average daily mean temperature of 83.6°, which is 1.3°F above the monthly average of 82.3°F. Fort Smith reported 22 days last month with temperatures in the 90s.

The maximum temperature in Fort Smith last month was 100°F on Monday, August 23. The lowest temperature recorded at the airport was 69°F on Thursday, August 5.

Precipitation

August 2021 was extremely dry for many across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Some localized areas received rain due to very isolated downpours. However, many areas saw very little rainfall.

August 2021 will go down as a dry month for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Fayetteville picked up only 0.56″ of rain the entire month, a 2.61″ deficit. Last month ranks as the 4th driest August on record out of 73 years at Drake Field. The rainiest 24-hour period occurred on Thursday, August 5 when 0.24″ fell at Drake Field.

The River Valley didn’t see a lot of rain last month either. Fort Smith Regional Airport recorded only 0.86″ of rain, 2.74″ below the average of 3.60″ typically seen. This places August 2021 as the 18th driest August on record in Fort Smith out of 140 years of records. The wettest 24-hour period occurred on Thursday, August 5 when 0.39″ fell in Fort Smith.