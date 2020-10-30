Weather Blog: Blue Moon On Halloween Night!

Halloween is just one day away and its timing could not be more perfect with the moon. A full moon will occur on Halloween night and the forecast for tomorrow is looking good for all the ghosts and goblins to see it with just a few high clouds.

Being the second full moon for the month of October, Halloween’s full moon is known as a “blue moon”. A blue moon occurs when we have two full moons within the same month. The last monthly blue moon occurred on March 31, 2018 with the next one scheduled for August 2023. There will be a seasonal blue moon (3rd one out of 4 in a single season) in August 2021.

Full moon over Fayetteville on January 20, 2019. Image: Kevin Snyder

Some months have two full moons because it takes only 27.3-days for the moon to revolve around the Earth. However, NASA says it takes 29.5 days to go from full moon to full moon. Since our months (except February) are 30 or 31 days long, this means a full moon occurs a few days earlier each month after the last one. Eventually, a full moon will occur within the first few days of a month. If the month has 29 days left afterwards, a blue moon will occur.

Supermoon over Northwest Arkansas on August 10, 2014. Image: Penny Stevens

Full moons fall on Halloween roughly once every 18-19 years with the last one back in 2001. Tomorrow’s full moon will occur at 9:49 A.M. CDT and won’t fall on Halloween again until 2039.

While the moon won’t actually turn blue (even in 2020), it will still offer a chance for some to capture some awesome photos. If you capture one, be sure to send it us using our NWA Weather Authority app!