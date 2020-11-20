Weather Blog: Burn Bans Issued For Benton (24 Hours), Carroll, and Madison Counties Until Further Notice!

Earlier today, Benton, Carrol, and Madison counties in Northwest Arkansas have issued burn bans as high winds, dry vegetation, and low relative humidity grip the region this week.
In Benton county, Fire Marshall Gary Yarno issued a 24-hour burn ban until 8 A.M. Friday, November 20.
Carroll County Judge Sam Barr released a statement announcing a burn ban is effect until further notice early Thursday.
Madison County is also under a burn ban until further notice, according to the local newspaper The Madison County Record. County Judge Frank Weaver issued the ban the morning of Wednesday, November 18.
Carroll and Madison counties are the only counties in Arkansas under a county-wide burn ban until further notice as of Thursday evening.
Regardless if you are under a burn ban, dry and windy conditions enhance the fire risk across our area. Here are some things to keep in mind if you are planning to burn outside.
- If you are allowed to burn in your area, all burn barrels need to be covered with a weighted metal cover with holes no larger 3/4 of an inch.
- Do not throw cigarettes or matches out of a moving vehicle. They may ignite dry grass on the side of the road and start a wildfire.
- Extinguish all outdoor fires properly and drown fires with plenty of water and stir to make sure everything is cold to the touch. Dunk charcoal in water until cold. Do NOT throw live charcoal on the ground and leave it. It can start a grass fire.
- NEVER leave a fire unattended, even for a few seconds. Sparks or ember can blow into leaves or grass, ignite a fire, and spread very quickly (especially in windy conditions).