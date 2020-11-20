Weather Blog: Burn Bans Issued For Benton (24 Hours), Carroll, and Madison Counties Until Further Notice!

Earlier today, Benton, Carrol, and Madison counties in Northwest Arkansas have issued burn bans as high winds, dry vegetation, and low relative humidity grip the region this week.

In Benton county, Fire Marshall Gary Yarno issued a 24-hour burn ban until 8 A.M. Friday, November 20.

Benton County Division of Public Safety Facebook page announcing a burn ban for Thursday, November 19. The Burn Ban ends Friday, November 20 8 AM.

Carroll County Judge Sam Barr released a statement announcing a burn ban is effect until further notice early Thursday.

Madison County is also under a burn ban until further notice, according to the local newspaper The Madison County Record. County Judge Frank Weaver issued the ban the morning of Wednesday, November 18.

Screenshot of Madison County Record announcing the burn ban from County Judge Frank Weaver.

Carroll and Madison counties are the only counties in Arkansas under a county-wide burn ban until further notice as of Thursday evening.

County-wide burn bans as of Thursday evening. Benton county has a 24-hour burn ban issued by the Fire Marshall.

The burn bans in the counties above have been issued by the County Judge and are in effect until further notice.

Regardless if you are under a burn ban, dry and windy conditions enhance the fire risk across our area. Here are some things to keep in mind if you are planning to burn outside.