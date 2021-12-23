Weather Blog: Christmas 2021 forecast

Warm weather lovers will be getting a generous Christmas gift from Mother Nature this year!

Christmas Eve

Christmas Eve will be nearly 25°F above average in the afternoon after starting the day in the 50s. It will be a little difficult to break record highs tomorrow with the mid-70s for highs. Fayetteville’s record high for Christmas Eve is 77°F set back in 1955. Fort Smith would need to hit 80°F to tie its record, also set back in 1955.

In addition to the unseasonable warm temperatures on Christmas Eve, the winds will be whipping across the area. If you have an inflatable holiday decoration, you’ll need to make sure it’s tied down securely or unplug it for Friday.



Forecasted wind gusts for Friday, December 24 in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Click images to enlarge.

Models are showing the potential for wind gusts up to 35 MPH in the morning, afternoon, and evening. The winds will stick around through Christmas Eve night and the start of Christmas Day. Friday overnight wind gusts will be around 30-40 MPH across the region.

The strong southerly winds will help keep our Christmas Eve night temperatures very mild for this time of year. Overnight lows Friday into Saturday will be near 60°F across the entire region under a partly cloudy sky.

The unusually warm temperatures stick around for Christmas Day itself.

Christmas Day

If temperatures Christmas evening don’t drop below 56°F before 1 A.M. Sunday, we will have a new “warmest low” for Christmas Day. The old record of 56°F occurred just 5 years ago in 2016.

The gusty winds will start to calm down in the afternoon of Christmas Day, but not before temperatures approach record levels! Highs around the region Saturday afternoon are expected to be well into the 70s with a mostly sunny sky.

Record highs in Fayetteville and Fort Smith will be in jeopardy this Christmas. Fayetteville’s current record high on December 25 is 72°F from 1955 and Fort Smith’s is 75°F from 1889, over 130 years ago!

Regardless of whether you are a fan of Mother Nature’s gift this year or want to ship it back in exchange for colder weather, we hope you and your family have a wonderful holiday season and a joyful year in 2022.