Weather Blog: Tropical Storm Claudette moves out, NHC watching new area for possible development

After breaking heavy rain, flooding, and severe weather to the southeastern United States, Tropical Storm Claudette is moving out to sea and away from land.

Infrared satellite image of Tropical Storm Claudette on June 21, 2021 at 5 PM CDT.

As of the 4 PM CDT June 21 advisory from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Claudette has sustained winds of 45 mph and is moving to the ENE at 29 mph.

Claudette originally reached tropical storm status briefly Saturday morning as it made landfall in Louisiana. As it continued to move over land, the NHC downgraded the storm to a tropical depression (winds 38 mph or less). Claudette regained tropical storm status this morning as it moved back over water.

Latest advisory information Tropical Storm Claudette as of 4 PM CDT June 21, 2021.

The latest forecast track keeps Claudette over open water and away from the U.S. coastline as the storm begins to lose its tropical characteristics over the next 24 hours.

Latest NHC forecast track for Tropical Storm Claudette as of 4 PM CDT June 21 advisory.

In addition to Tropical Storm Claudette, the NHC is monitoring an area of showers and thunderstorms in the Tropical Atlantic to the east of the Lesser Antilles.

Infrared satellite image of a cluster of thunderstorms east of the Lesser Antilles on June 21, 2021 at 5 PM CDT.

NHC forecasters are giving the cluster of thunderstorms a 30% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next 5 days.

5 Day Tropical Outlook from the National Hurricane Center.

After Claudette, the next system to become a tropical storm or hurricane will be called Danny. On average, the fourth named storm in the Atlantic Hurricane season occurs around August 23.