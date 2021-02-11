Weather Blog: Cold Weather Safety Tips

Well, the time has finally come to take the Arctic Plunge. Extremely cold air from the Arctic has pushed south over the past several days and finally arrives tonight! Here are some things you can do to stay safe and make these temperatures a bit more comfortable.
- With multiple days of below-freezing temperatures forecasted, bring plants insides
- Insulate any pipes you may have outside and keep the faucets dripping to prevent the water from freezing.
- Your pets! Bring them inside. While your pets may have fur, the temperatures will still be too cold for them to remain outside unprotected.
- Check on the elderly, especially if there are power outages being reported in the area.
- With wind chills expected to be below-zero, be sure to dress in multiple layers and cover any exposed skin.
- If you lose power, be sure to run generators and other heat sources properly to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Also, be careful with flammable items (especially near pets and kids).
- If you need to travel and are worried about getting stuck, sand or cat litter can help you to get traction and drive out. Carrying small shovel in your truck isn’t a bad idea either.
- If a winter storm is threatening the area and power outages are possible, be sure to charge all of your electronics.
- Finally, have some board and card games around for entertainment should the power go out.