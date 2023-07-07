Meteorologist Peyton Langford here with another weather blog. You might’ve heard one of us on Your Weather Authority Team mention something about the “models not doing well” or them “not getting a handle on things.” Well in this weather blog, I’m going to explain what we mean by that, and how their poor performance is making our jobs more difficult.

Let’s start with a simple explanation of weather prediction models. In college, meteorologists learn LOTS of physics, thermodynamics, and math. Now that would take LOTS of time to make a forecast for 7 days. To make things easier, computers give us guidance by completing the equations for us. They start running every few hours based on the current observations. They then simulate how the atmosphere is expected to evolve over time. Each model tweaks their initialization conditions, which over time leads to a different outcome. The best way to think about it is like the butterfly effect. If a butterfly flaps its wings, eventually it will cause something drastic. Dan has often referred to these as “chain reaction forecasts.

The problem with models recently is, their initial conditions are way out of wack. Because of this, this throws off what’s expected to happen down the road. This is because models cant resolve conditions close to the ground because that would take too much computing power. A good example would be if there was a slight imbalance in temperature at the surface, that models didn’t pick up on, then there would be a pressure difference it wouldn’t pick up on, which means there are wind differences they wouldn’t pick up on, which means the entire evolution of a complex of storms can be thrown off. Not to mention the wind difference between real life and the models will DEFINITELY change the timing of these weather systems.

Yeah, we’re all pretty salty, about not being able to trust models, because then we can’t say what’s going to happen in the future with much confidence. My advice is don’t trust Apple Weather or The Weather Channel App because those are purely model-driven. Your Weather Authority App has the thoughts of the entire Weather Authority team built into the entire forecast.