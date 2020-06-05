Weather Blog: Deadly heat safety tips for Northwest Arkansas & the River Valley

Extreme Summer Heat Looks Likely This Weekend. Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff has Safety Tips to Help You Beat the Heat.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — It’s summertime in Arkansas and that can mean extreme heat. This weekend the mercury will climb well into the 90s, but it will feel a lot hotter with the humidity.

Heat Advisory Issued for the River Valley until 7 PM Friday. More Heat Headlines Likely This Weekend.

Temperatures soared into the 90s this Friday, but with the extreme muggy air that’s in place, it felt well over 100°F in spots. Check out some of these temperatures and heat indices measured at 3 P.M. Friday and it got even hotter at 4 P.M.

The first Heat Advisory of meteorological summer was issued today for parts of the River Valley until 7 P.M. and additional heat headlines look likely for this weekend as the heat wave continues. Here’s the criteria for the various head headlines.

Heat Advisory

Issued when maximum daytime heat index values are expected to reach or exceed 105°F on at least 2 consecutive days, with intermediate low temperatures of 75°F or higher.

Excessive Heat Warning

Issued when maximum daytime heat index values are expected to reach or exceed 110°F on at least two consecutive days, with intermediate low temperatures of 75°F or higher. An Excessive Heat Watch is issued when these conditions may be met 12 to 48 hours in the future.

You might be surprised to know that heat is the #1 killer of all weather hazards. Here’s a look at the 2018 weather fatalities from NOAA. You’ll see that heat was the most deadly for 2018, the 10-year average and the 30-year average.

If you are planning outdoor activities this weekend, here are some heat safety tips to remember.

As hot as it is outside, it gets even hotter in a parked vehicle. Each year, dozens of children and

many pets left in parked vehicles die from extreme heat.

Never leave children, disabled adults, or pets in a parked car. Remember to “Look Before You Lock!” & “Beat the Heat, Check the Backseat!”

There is an end to the heat wave though. After our extreme weekend heat, we’ll see the remnants of Cristobal bring extra cloud cover and rain Monday P.M. – Tuesday, which will knock down the temps back into the 80s.

That will be followed by a cold front that drops the humidity and temperatures next midweek. We’ll have the latest forecast details on the news. Have a great weekend, be safe and stay healthy.

The NWA Weather Authority Team makes it our mission to inform and educate viewers about the weather. For the latest Weather 101 videos and stories find it under the Weather Tab.