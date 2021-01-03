Weather Blog: December Monthly Review

We did it! We made it through 2020 and to 2021. As we begin the first full week of the new year, let’s take a look back at December 2020 and how it compared to other Decembers climatologically.

The two weather observing sites we will look at are Drake Field (Fayetteville) for Northwest Arkansas and Fort Smith Regional airport for the River Valley. Let’s start with Northwest Arkansas.

Northwest Arkansas Temperatures

Those of us who are fans of warm weather loved this past December, which ended up being over 2°F above normal for the month. This number is determined by the average (mean) daily temperature. To do this, we use the following equation:

(average daily high temperature + average daily low temperature) / 2 = average daily temperature

For Drake Field, the average daily high was 52.0°F and the average daily low was 27.6°F. This gives us an average for the daily mean temperature of 39.8°F and December is normally at 37.5°F according to the National Weather Service (NWS). This means December 2020 tied the 26th warmest December on record, along with 1980, 1987, and 2007.

Northwest Arkansas’s highest temperature this month was 75°F, recorded on December 10. The lowest temperature reached was 13°F on Christmas Day.

Northwest Arkansas Precipitation

Drake Field was slightly below average for precipitation in December 2020. Recording 2.89″ for the whole month, this ties for the 40th driest December on record (1959 also recorded 2.89″ for the month). The highest 24-hour precipitation total was 0.64″ on December 13. The average amount of liquid precipitation for December is 3.24″.

This total includes the liquid equivalent from snowfall received during the month. Snowfall liquid equivalent is determined by melting snow in a rain gauge and measuring it as you would rainfall.

In the snowfall department, Drake Field was above average thanks to that winter storm on Sunday, December 13. Fayetteville’s official measurement from that storm was 2.8″ while some areas in Benton County received between 4-6″ of snow according to the NWS Snowfall Accumulation map.

Estimated snowfall accumulations from the December 13 snowstorm. Image: NWS Tulsa

With a monthly average of 1.5″, the December 13 storm put Fayetteville’s monthly snowfall average over by 1.3″. December 2020 ranked the 16th snowiest on record for Drake Field.

Relive the winter storm by checking out some pictures of the snow we got from our viewers below! Thank you to everyone who sent pictures and videos to us.

Snow from the December 13 winter storm at Pinnacle Golfing Range. Image: Adam Welsher

Holiday lights in the snow in Rogers. Image: Valerie Cops

Drone shot of snow in Bentonville. Image: Alex Bogard

Pop Pop & Kam tasting the falling snow on Dec. 13. Image: Amanda

Enjoying the heavy snowfall. Image: Amanda Davidson

Snow bunny posing for a photo with the family. Image: Annekke Gibby

Mullet Man from the Dec 13 snowstorm. Image: Brittney Moore

Bentonville Square holiday lights in the snow. Image: Charles Peek

Hallie Compton building a snowman at Rocky Branch in Beaver Lake. Image: Donne Compton

A wintry scene in Bella Vista. Image: Dorcas Johnson

Eureka Springs snowfall measurement of 5.5″ on Dec 13. Image: Todd Hoopes

Snow in Gravette. Image: Earnie Easley

Wintry scene in at the Madison/Newton County line. Image: Laura Walden

Bosco enjoying the snow in Gravette. Image: Lynn Eberhart

Rogers Highway 12. Image: Loren Lawrence

Old Main in the snow. Image: Mark Mondier

Snow measurement of 4″ in Gravette. Image: Sandy Yates

Mount Magazine wintry scene. Image: Ray Kilgore

Snowy bush. Image: Sean Reprogle

Snow in Bella Vista. Image: Steve

Snowfall measurement of 4″ in Bella Vista from Dec 13. Image: Steven Holloway

Downtown Siloam Springs in the snow. Image: Suzanne Fleming

Brooklynn & Cocoa having fun in the snow. Image: Tammie Dickson

Snow covering the trees in Pea Ridge. Image: Wonderland Christmas Tree Farm

River Valley Temperatures

Using the same formula as described earlier, the River Valley saw an average daily mean temperature of 42.9°F for December 2020. The average daily high temperature was 53.8°F and the average daily low temperature was the freezing mark at 32.0°F.

The highest temperature for the month was recorded on December 10 at 76°F. The lowest temperature was 21°F on December 25.

This puts Fort Smith above average in the temperature department by 1.6°F for the month (average = 41.3°F). December 2020 ties 1942 and 2017 for the 57th warmest December on record.

River Valley Precipitation

Unlike Northwest Arkansas, December 2020 was a wet month for the River Valley. Fort Smith finished with 4.09″ of liquid precipitation, which is 0.80″ above the average of 3.29″ for the month. The 4.09″ also includes the liquid equivalent from any snowfall Fort Smith received during the month. The most rainfall in a single 24-hour period was 1.39″ on December 31.

However, the River Valley was not as snowy as Northwest Arkansas with picking up only 0.5″ of snow. This is actually slightly below average for December in Fort Smith (average = 0.8″).

These numbers place December 2020 in the record books at 39th wettest December on record and ties for the 43rd snowiest December on record.

January Preview For NWA & RV



A look at climatology for the month of January in Northwest Arkansas (Fayetteville) and the

River Valley (Fort Smith). Left image = Northwest Arkansas data. Right image = River Valley data.

January is the month we start seeing average temperatures going back up again. While its only a few decreases for both areas, it is a welcome site for those of us who prefer the warmer temperatures.

With the winter solstice and the longest night of the year behind us, January also means more daylight as the month goes on. Both Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley will gain 39 total minutes of daylight between January 1 and January 31.