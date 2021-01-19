Weather Blog: Defrosting Your Car – Tips + How To Make Your Own De-Icer!

Waking up and realizing you’re late is bad enough. Then, you remember it was really cold the previous night and you have to spend another 5-10 minutes defrosting your car.
Besides setting your alarm a bit earlier, there are a few things you can do to help make this seasonal nuisance a little bit less annoying.
- Turn your defroster on high and your AC setting off to maximize the amount of heat.
- Turn off your air recirculation button to help balance the temperature and moisture inside the your vehicle.
- Do not use hot water! The sudden change from cold to hot can crack your windshield or windows.
- Use a plastic scraper. Using a key, spatula or a metal scraper can scratch your windshield and paint.
- Heat your car up for 5 minutes before starting to scrape. Even if the ice is thick, the heat will help loosen the ice closest to the windshield.
- Spray a homemade deicer on the windshield!
- Alcohol = mix 2 parts 70% isopropyl alcohol with 1 part water and add a few drops of dish soap.
- Salt = mix 3 parts water with 1 part salt.