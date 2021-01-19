Weather Blog: Defrosting Your Car – Tips + How To Make Your Own De-Icer!

Waking up and realizing you’re late is bad enough. Then, you remember it was really cold the previous night and you have to spend another 5-10 minutes defrosting your car.

Besides setting your alarm a bit earlier, there are a few things you can do to help make this seasonal nuisance a little bit less annoying.

  1. Turn your defroster on high and your AC setting off to maximize the amount of heat.
  2. Turn off your air recirculation button to help balance the temperature and moisture inside the your vehicle.
  3. Do not use hot water! The sudden change from cold to hot can crack your windshield or windows.
  4. Use a plastic scraper. Using a key, spatula or a metal scraper can scratch your windshield and paint.
  5. Heat your car up for 5 minutes before starting to scrape. Even if the ice is thick, the heat will help loosen the ice closest to the windshield.
  6. Spray a homemade deicer on the windshield!
    • Alcohol = mix 2 parts 70% isopropyl alcohol with 1 part water and add a few drops of dish soap.
    • Salt = mix 3 parts water with 1 part salt.

