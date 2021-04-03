Weather Blog: Easter Weekend Forecast

A beautiful, but windy Easter weekend is expected. Here’s what you need to know as you plan your Easter egg hunts and make plans for the holiday weekend!

Today’s Forecast: Saturday, April 3

High pressure to our east will turn our winds to the south, helping to bring some mild temperatures for our Saturday.

Except for a few high clouds, today will be beautiful and perfect for any Easter egg hunts!

Easter Sunday’s Forecast

The quiet weather will continue for Easter Sunday. With sunrise at 6:58 A.M. CDT in Fayetteville, AR (6:59 A.M. CDT in Fort Smith, AR), temperatures will start in the mid-40s before reaching the mid-70s by the afternoon.

In addition to all the sunshine, it will be breezy this Easter. Wind gusts up to 25mph will be possible with 10-20mph sustained winds expected.

Have a great weekend!

