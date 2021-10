Radar image as storms pass over Sunset, Arkansas on October 15, 2021

NWS confirms an EF-1 tornado touched down in southeast Washington County, Arkansas on the morning of October 15, 2021.

Strong storms pushed through NW Arkansas early Friday morning, prompting a tornado warning. A National Weather Service Survey Team found damage east of Winslow in the Sunset community to be consistent with an EF-1 tornado (winds between 86-110 MPH).

Here are some pictures of the damage from Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff.