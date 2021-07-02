Weather Blog: Elsa becomes the first hurricane of the 2021 season, forecast cone includes the Sunshine State

Elsa becomes the first hurricane of the 2021 season.

The first hurricane of the 2021 season formed Friday morning as Elsa intensified as it passed near the Lesser Antilles.

Already breaking the record for the earliest E-named storm of the season (previous record – Tropical Storm Edouard, 2020), Hurricane Elsa is expected to head towards Cuba before potentially bringing impacts to Florida.

As of the 4 PM CDT July 2nd advisory, Elsa has maximum sustained winds of 85 MPH (category 1 hurricane) and is moving quickly to the west at 30 MPH.

Latest advisory information from the National Hurricane Center on Hurricane Elsa as of 4 PM CDT July 2, 2021.

Several tropical storm and hurricane watches and alerts have been issued around the Caribbean Sea as Elsa continues to move to the north-northwest.

Current Hurricane Warnings

Hurricane warnings as of 4 PM CDT July 2, 2021

Current Tropical Storm Warnings



Tropical storm warnings as of 4 PM CDT July 2, 2021.

Current Hurricane Watches

Hurricane watches as of 4 PM CDT July 2, 2021

Current Tropical Storm Watches







Tropical storm watches as of 4 PM CDT July 2, 2021.

Tropical storm and hurricane watches are issued when tropical storm conditions or hurricane conditions are possible within the next 48 hours. A tropical storm/hurricane warning means tropical storm/hurricane conditions are expected within the next 36 hours.

The latest forecast track has Elsa continuing its northwest movement towards Cuba and Jamaica over the weekend. Florida is still within the forecast cone with impacts from Elsa early next week.

Latest NHC forecast track as of 4 PM CDT July 2, 2021.

When looking at the hurricane forecast cones, there are a couple of things you should keep in mind.

1) The tracks forecast the center of the storm’s location, not the impacts. Impacts will be felt well outside the span of the cone.

2) Intensity and track forecasts can (and will most likely) change over time. Make sure you are using the latest forecast information from the National Hurricane Center.

3) The National Hurricane Center is the ONLY provider of the official hurricane forecast cone for the Atlantic basin. Be careful when using other forecasts as many are inaccurate and altered.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on Hurricane Elsa from your Weather Authority team.