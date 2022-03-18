It was a cold February once again for NW Arkansas and River Valley. Here’s a look at the final numbers after a chilly and soggy end to Meteorological Winter.

Temperature

Drake Field in Fayetteville ended February with an average daily mean temperature of 38.8°F. This is 1.6°F below average and places February 2022 as the 30th coldest February on record (73 years). The highest temperature recorded last month at Drake Field was 73°F on Monday, February 21. Our cold weather lovers were happy on Saturday, February 5 when temperatures fell to 4°F.

The River Valley was not much better in the temperature department. Fort Smith Regional Airport was almost 3°F below average for the average daily mean temperature. Our average daily mean temperature for February is 45.0°F. The highest temperature recorded last month was on Monday, February 21 when we hit 74°F in the afternoon. Unlike Northwest Arkansas, Fort Smith did not hit the single digits last month, but it was still cold. The lowest temperature recorded was on Saturday, February 5 with a chilly 17°F appearing on the thermometer. Overall, February 2022 was the 53rd coldest February on record for Fort Smith (140 years).

Precipitation

With temperatures below-average last month, the stage was set for some wintry weather to move across our area and Mother Nature did not disappoint. Drake Field in Fayetteville, AR recorded 4.47″ of rain/liquid-equivalent last month. The liquid equivalent number is the liquid measurement of snow and sleet melted down. Fayetteville’s final measurement of 4.47″ last month was nearly 2.00″ above average. This places February 2022 as the 11th wettest on record for Fayetteville. The rainiest 24-hour period last month was Wednesday, February 16 – Thursday, February 17 when 1.97″ of rain fell at Drake Field.

Northwest Arkansas was well above its average snowfall for February this year. In total, Drake Field recorded 10.6″ of snow last month, making February 2022 the 3rd snowiest February on record (out of 73 years). The snowiest 24-hour period for Fayetteville was on Thursday, February 3 when 7.8″ of snow was measured at Drake Field.

Fort Smith and the River Valley saw a soggy February as well. With a final monthly total of 4.62″ of rain/liquid equivalent, Fort Smith Regional Airport was almost 2.00″ above average for precipitation too. The rainiest 24-hour period in Fort Smith was on Monday, February 21 – Tuesday, February 22 when 2.05″ fell at the airport. This puts February 2022 as the 25th wettest on record (out of 140 years).

For snowfall, Fort Smith recorded a total of 3.0″ at the airport, which is 0.6″ above the monthly average. The snowiest 24-hour period was Thursday, February 3 when 2.5″ of snow fell. February 2022 was the 32nd snowiest February on record for the city (out of 140 years).