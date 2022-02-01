Congratulations! We made it through January 2022 and are now in the 2nd month of the year. Last year, February brought us a historic cold snap across the Central and Southern United States. Are the current forecast trends showing similar signs this year? Let’s find out!

Temperature outlook

February 2022 temperature outlook for the Lower 48 states from the Climate Prediction Center (CPC). Updated: January 31, 2022.

February 2022 temperature outlook for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley from the Climate Prediction Center (CPC). Updated: January 31, 2022. Click image to enlarge.

If you are looking for warmer than average weather, looks like the East Coast is the place to be this month. The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) forecast gives the Atlantic coast from Boston, MA all the way south to Florida the best chance for above-average temperatures this month. The Desert Southwest, Ohio River Valley, Tennessee River Valley, and central Gulf Coast region are also favored for above-average temperatures in February.

The overall pattern for February slightly favors below-average temperatures in the Pacific Northwest and northern Minnesota. Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are in the neutral zone, meaning the overall pattern does not favor above-average or below-average temperatures for the month.

Precipitation outlook

February 2022 precipitation outlook for the Lower 48 states from the Climate Prediction Center (CPC). Updated: January 31, 2022.

February 2022 precipitation outlook for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley from the Climate Prediction Center (CPC). Updated: January 31, 2022. Click image to enlarge.

In the precipitation department, February’s expected overall pattern slightly favors above-average precipitation across the Lower Mississippi River Valley and Great Lakes region. Northern Montana has a slightly greater chance for above-average precipitation this month.

If you prefer drier weather, Southern California and South Florida are the places to be. The greatest chance for a drier than normal February is in California between San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are right on the line for the neutral zone and a slightly favored chance for above-average precipitation this month. Our western counties in eastern Oklahoma are in the neutral zone while the eastern counties are slightly favored for more precipitation.

February 2022 Climatology

Northwest Arkansas

Taking a look at February’s climatology for Fayetteville, Arkansas (Drake Field), you can see our average daily high will increase from the low-50s to the mid-50s over the next 4 weeks. At night, our average daily low temperatures will increase from the mid-20s to the freezing mark. Overall, Fayetteville will experience a 6-degree increase in average temperature during the day and at night.

7 AM sunrises will end this month! We start February with sunrises at 7:17 A.M. but will end the month with the sun coming up at 6:48 A.M. (a 29-minute difference). Sunsets will also be pushed back to the 6 o’clock hour with the official sunset time on February 28 being 6:11 P.M. This will be 27 minutes later than the start of the month. Overall, Northwest Arkansas will gain 56 minutes of daylight between February 1 and February 28.

In the precipitation department, Fayetteville generally receives 2.56″ of precipitation throughout February. This includes an average of 2.4 inches of snow. On average, February is the driest month of the year in Northwest Arkansas.

River Valley

The 60s return to the River Valley, on average this month! Fort Smith starts the month with an average high of 53°F but will end February at 60°F on February 28. Average overnight low temperatures stop going below freezing too. Overall, the average daily high will increase by 7°F in February with the average overnight low temperature increasing by 6°F.

Similar to Northwest Arkansas, the River valley will see the return of sunrises before 7 A.M. and sunsets after 6 P.M. this month! We start the month with sunrises at 7:17 AM and end February with the sun coming up at 6:49 A.M. This increases our morning daylight by 28 minutes. In the evening, our sunsets will move by 26 minutes from 5:46 P.M. to 6:12 P.M. Overall, Fort Smith will gain 54 minutes of daylight in February.

On average, Fort Smith will receive a little more precipitation in February than Northwest Arkansas. Fort Smith Regional Airport receives 2.69″ of precipitation on average throughout the month. This includes an average of 0.6″ of snow. Just like Northwest Arkansas, February is typically the driest month of the year for Fort Smith and the River Valley.

1981-2010 Climate Normals vs. 1991-2020 Climate Normals

Earlier last year, the National Weather Service updated the statistics used to calculate climate normals for a location. Generally, this happens on years that end with a 1 (example: 2001, 2011, 2021, etc.).

Why every 10 years? Updating the numbers every year could lead to skewed data, especially if the site is only a few years old. By doing updates every 10 years, it ensures the value is more representative of the site’s actual climate instead of being potentially altered drastically by a single historical event.

So, what’s changed with the most recent update for February? Let’s find out!

Northwest Arkansas

Statistics for December in Fayetteville, AR based on 1981-2010 30-Year climate normals.

Statistics for December in Fayetteville, AR based on 1991-2020 30-Year climate normals. Click image to enlarge.

The new numbers for a typical February in Northwest Arkansas include data from 1991-2020. Our daily average high temperatures increased slightly, especially at the beginning of the month. In the past, Northwest Arkansas started February with an average high in the 40s. The new climate normals have Northwest Arkansas starting at 50°F. There was also a slight increase at the end of the month by 1°F. Northwest Arkansas’s average overnight temperatures did not change with the recent update.

The average precipitation Northwest Arkansas received in February dropped by 0.25″ to a monthly total of 2.56″. However, the average snowfall Northwest Arkansas sees increased by 0.8″! The 1981-2010 snowfall average at Drake Field was 1.6″. The new February snowfall average from the 1991-2020 climate normals is 2.4″. Overall, Fayetteville’s average snowfall dropped from 7.0″ to 6.5″. The increase in February suggests the time of year Northwest Arkansas receives its snowfall shifted slightly when comparing the 1981-2010 averages to the new 1991-2020 ones.

River Valley

Statistics for December in Fort Smith, AR based on 1981-2010 30-Year climate normals.

Statistics for December in Fort Smith, AR based on 1991-2020 30-Year climate normals. Click image to enlarge.

The River Valley saw only slight changes to its climate normals for February. The beginning of the month saw an increase in the average daily high and low temperature by 1°F. However, the climate normals for February 28 remain unchanged with the latest update.

The average monthly precipitation total in the River Valley decreased by 0.07″ with the new 30-year averages. This includes a decrease in the monthly average snowfall by 0.5″. The previous 1981-2010 average snowfall in Fort Smith for February was 1.1″. The new 1991-2020 average snowfall for February in Fort Smith is 0.6″.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Keep in mind, this is an overall look at the pattern for January 2022. The daily/weekly variations in the forecast may not follow the outlooks exactly. Be sure to stay up to date with your Weather Authority team on all the forecast details on-air, online, and on social media!