Weather Blog: Few Strong Storms Possible Tonight (April 23)

Showers and thunderstorms are still in the forecast for this evening and overnight into Saturday morning. The greatest threat for strong storms is in the River Valley and decreases in NW Arkansas.

Day 1 Convective Outlook from the SPC for overnight April 23 as on 3PM Friday.

Strong straight-line winds and some hail are the primary threats. The tornado threat remains west of the NW Arkansas/River Valley region.





Individual threat risks for Friday night as of 3PM Friday, April 23.

Around dinnertime (5-8 PM), showers and thunderstorms will develop and become more widespread as we go further into the night.

Around midnight, the strongest line of storms will develop to the west and progress over NW Arkansas & River Valley during the early morning Saturday.

Showers are expected to linger into the morning hours before dropping off rapidly throughout the early afternoon Saturday.

Stay with your NWA Weather Authority team for the latest updates and be sure to download our FREE NWA Weather Authority app.