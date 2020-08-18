Weather Blog: Fire tornado in Lassen County, California

Rare fire tornado formed in northern California on Saturday August 15, 2020. The National Weather Service (NWS) Reno, Nevada issued a tornado warning to alert firefighters in the area of the impending danger.

Disclaimer: The fire tornado in the video is not from August 15th. It occurred during the Carr fire in California in August 2018.

Not even the director of Sharknado (Anthony Ferrante) thought of this one. Instead of sharks and tornadoes, how about fire and tornadoes?

Unfortunately, this is no science-fiction movie.

Over the weekend, the National Weather Service in Reno, Nevada issued the FIRST EVER tornado warning for a rotating pyrocumulonimbus from the Loyalton Wildfire in northern California. The warning was issued for southeastern Lassen County, which is just northeast of Reno, around 2:35 P.M. PDT (4:35 P.M. CDT).

Fire tornado from Lassen County, California on August 15, 2020. Credit: Press California

Screen shot of the Reno National Weather Service Tornado Warning Text from Saturday August 15, 2020.

How do they form?

Wildfires are known to have the ability to influence weather nearby. In very intense wildfires, pyrocumulonimbus clouds can form. As a wildfire burns, the hot air within and around the fire heats up. This causes the air to rise very rapidly.

Since the air inside the fire rises, the surrounding air gets pulled in and can start rotating. If strong enough, the rotation continues as the air rises. In addition to what is happening at the surface, crosswinds from the mountains can change with height. This increases the rotation of the pyrocumulonimbus cloud.

Flames from the fire are heavily influenced by local air currents. This is why strong winds over dry fire-prone areas are very worrisome. The rotating air current will cause the flames to rotate as well, giving the fire tornado its name.

How Do We Know It Was There?

Just like in severe thunderstorms, meteorologists can use radar to detect rotation within wildfire smoke/clouds. Here are a few tools at our disposal we can use.

The images below were taken from the Reno, Nevada radar site (KRGX) of the Loyalton Wildfire at 2:37 P.M. PDT on Saturday August 15, 2020.

(Photo 1) Base Reflectivity: the more stuff detected, the higher the reflectivity values.

(Photo 2) Base Velocity: speed and direction of precipitation/particles relative to the radar. Green is towards while red is away from the radar. With this, you are looking for a small, very sharp change in color. This indicates quick changes in wind direction, a major ingredient for rotation.

(Photo 3) Correlation Coefficient – CC: the “debris-tracker” product. Wildfire smoke contains different particle sizes and shapes. This causes the CC-value to drop into the blue and dark blue zone for a much larger area than you would see for a typical tornado.

A National Weather Service team will go out and perform a damage survey when time allows to determine the twister’s strength on the EF-scale.