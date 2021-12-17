Weather Blog: Flash flood potential through Friday evening

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Another stormy day across western Arkansas! This time it is a flash flood threat. Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday through Friday night.

WARM FRONTAL BOUNDARY CAUSING HEAVY DOWNPOURS

Here is the setup: low pressure near Dallas has a warm front east of the low across southern Arkansas. This is a moisture pump with high Gulf of Mexico moisture riding up and over the warm front. Thunderstorms are numerous across the region this morning and will continue to reform over the area until a cold front shoves precipitation out of the Northwest Arkansas area late tonight after midnight.

FLOOD WATCH ISSUED FOR MOST OF THE AREA THROUGH TONIGHT

National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch over our area that runs through tonight. I have outlined an area I am concerned about where several models have shown potential for significant rainfall that will lead to flooding. Salisaw, Okla. up to Cedarville, and over to Mountainburg are the cities under the highest potential.

HIGH RESOLUTION MODEL RAINFALL FORECAST

Rainfall amounts forecast by one of the models indicate the potential of heavy rain to setup from Fort Smith to Fayetteville with areas over the Boston Mountains receiving three to six inches! The darkest blue shade indicates a rainfall forecast over 7.5 inches west and northwest of Van Buren. This will lead to flooding.

Be watchful today. Those that live in flood-prone areas need to keep an eye on your streams and listen for later alerts from the National Weather Service.

We will have your latest forecast later this afternoon and this evening beginning at 5 P.M. on KNWA.