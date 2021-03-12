Weather Blog: Flash Flooding Potential on the Rise!

Here is the latest on the flash flooding threat across the region!

Flash Flood Watch in effect until 12pm Saturday, March 13.

The off and on rain/thunder showers we have seen over the last couple of days will continue through our Friday evening. A good piece of lift will move into the region overnight. This will result in the development of a healthy band of showers and thunderstorms that will move across the viewing area through the overnight hours. Some of the storms could be strong to severe and produce hail 1″ or greater.

Level 1 out of 5 for Strong to Severe Storms Friday Evening-Saturday Morning

The rain we have already seen this week, plus the additional rainfall forecasted, will lead to the potential of seeing instances of flash flooding.

We could see a widespread 1-2″ with Localized 3-4″ Possible.

Since this threat will be occurring overnight, it is extremely important to be avoid low lying places and areas that you know are prone to flooding.

Timing of Heaviest Rain

Most the flooding will occur overnight. The heaviest rain looks to move in between midnight and daybreak. Storms will likely produce very heavy rain. If these storms move over the same areas, flash flooding could become a concern. The best chance of this happening is along and north of Hwy 412.

Future Radar Valid 4pm Friday Evening-5am Monday Morning.

Flooding Safety Tips

With the threat of flash flooding greatest overnight, here a couple of quick tips to keep in mind.

Limit the amount of driving after dark if possible.

If you encounter water covering a roadway, TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN!!! You do not have any idea how deep the water is or if the road surface is still intact!

Stay weather aware! Make sure to know what county you live in, and take action if a flash flood warning is issued for your area.

If you live in an area that floods frequently, consider moving to higher ground. There are low lying areas, or locations near a water source such as a stream, creek, or river.

Forecast Summary Over the Next Few Days

Friday PM Forecast Summary

Saturday Forecast Summary

Saturday PM Forecast Summary

Sunday Forecast Summary

Weekend Outlook

Most of Saturday will be mild and sunny as storms move out in the early morning hours. Sunday is a different story with heavy rain and thunderstorms likely starting about mid morning and lasting through the early evening hours.

A few storms could be strong to severe as the line moves through. The question of if the instability returns remains unanswered. If it does, our severe threat could increase quickly on Sunday.

Make sure to stay weather aware over the next few days. Your Weather Authority team will keep you updated with the latest changes to timing and severe threats. Make sure to find like and follow us on social media.