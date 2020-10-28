Weather Blog: Flash flooding threat today!

Here is the Latest on the Flash Flooding Situation Unfolding Across the River Valley!

Viewer Photos

Flash flooding across the River Valley in Kibler, AR (Crawford County).

Flash flooding in Strickler, AR (Washington County) in NW Arkansas.

Video Update

Our Current Situation

All the rain that we have had over the last couple of days has added up and we are starting to see urban flash flooding and water rescues.

Unfortunately, we will be seeing more rain through Thursday afternoon as this low-pressure system swings through the area.

Right now we are in the thick of it and on the eastern side of the low pressure. This southerly flow is combining with the plume of tropical moisture from Hurricane Delta and creating high rainfall rates.

Being under a drought-stricken pattern has not helped us, and has caused a lot of the soil to dry out. Therefore the ground is not doing a very good job of absorbing rainfall. This leads to flash flooding very quickly in those low lying areas, especially near streams and rivers.

Flash Flood Watch in Effect Now Through Thursday 1 PM CDT for Most of the Viewing Area.

Areal Flood Warning for parts of the River Valley in Effect Until Wednesday 8 PM CDT. River Flood Warning for the Poteau River in Le Flore County in Effect Until 12 PM CDT on Friday.

An Areal Flood Warning means that local creeks and streams are becoming overrun and causing low lying areas to flood. We are also seeing some urban or city flooding as well across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

A Flood Warning is issued when parts of a river are expected to crest in the coming days above flood stage. This could cause some roads to become impassable and low lying areas to flood.

How much have we seen?

Some Places in the River Valley Have Seen Over 5-6 Inches Over the Last 3 Days

Here is a Closer Look at River Valley and Locations That Have Received Abundant Rainfall

Alma had received at least 5 inches of rain. Most of the River Valley has seen at least 2-3 inches of rainfall over the last 3 days. All of this rain has already caused some highways across the River Valley to close!

Here are the closures we know about. According to IDrive Arkansas Highway 282 in Crawford County and Highway 255 in Sebastian County are both closed due to impassable high water!

How much more rain is expected?

We are expecting at LEAST one more inch of rainfall before all is said and done! The rain will start to lighten up as we head into the evening, and into the morning Thursday as we get on the backside of the departing low pressure system.

Turn Around Don’t Drown!

If you come across flooded roadways make sure to TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN! Your life is NOT worth the risk to save extra time. Find another route around the flooded area.

