Weather Blog: Flood Safety Awareness Week 2021

March 15-19, 2021 has been declared Flood Safety Awareness Week by the National Weather Service and Arkansas Department of Emergency Management. Throughout the week, various topics related to flooding will be covered.

Day Of The Week Daily Topic Monday, March 15 Flood Safety & Awareness Tuesday, March 16 Turn Around Don’t Drown! Wednesday, March 17 Flooding Hazards Thursday, March 18 NWS Water Resources Friday, March 19 Partner Resources Flood Safety Awareness week schedule

An Underestimated Killer

Flash floods kill more people in the United States on average each year than tornadoes or lightning. Why? The power of water is underestimated!

Even though a flood may be occurring, people will often still venture into the flood waters (often by driving). This is the often deadly mistake flooding victims make!

Most deaths in a flood (over 50% nationally) occur in vehicles and are because people drive into flood waters INTENTIONALLY. Why? The water doesn’t look deep and people think the vehicle’s weight will keep it on the ground.

Do not be fooled by this! Water is extremely powerful. Just 6-inches can knock a strong adult off their feet and it only takes 2 feet of water to float most vehicles.

Flood waters are often muddy, making it impossible to see the bottom. This means the road you expect to be there could be washed away! All of a sudden, your car ends up in much deeper water than you expected. This is why you always here the phrase “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” when flooding is a possibility.

Difference Between A Flash Flood & Flood

Something that is often confusing when it comes to flood safety is the difference between a flood and a flash flood. It all has to do with timing!

A flash flood usually occurs within 6-hours of a heavy rain event. Meanwhile, a traditional flood usually takes longer than 6-hours and can last for several.

Another part about flooding that catches many off guard is you don’t need rain falling right over you to have flooding!

Are you near a river? Heavy rain upstream can cause flooding downstream, even though you only had light rain or maybe none at all.

Hikers (especially if you travel to large mountain ranges) need to be aware of flash flooding. Heavy rain miles away can flow down into the valleys and catch you off guard.

Over the past decade (2010-2020), 67 flood/flash flood related deaths occurred in Arkansas. Oklahoma saw 58 deaths and Missouri saw 68 deaths due to floods/flash floods.

Develop A Safety Plan Now

What should you do in a flood/flash flood? Get to higher ground! While this may seem like common sense, many people don’t have a plan in place ahead of time to get to higher ground.

Do you live in an area prone to flooding?

How will you and your family get to higher ground?

Where will you meet up with family if you get separated while evacuating?

Parents, do your children know what to do during a flood and how to contact you?

What is your alternate escape route if your main one is blocked by debris or flood waters?

How will you contact family and friends to let them know you’re safe?

How are you going to get your pets to safety?

Do you have someone in your house or neighborhood who will require assistance if they need to evacuate?

These are all things you will want to consider BEFORE a flood/flash flood event occurs. Remember, if it can rain where you are, it can flood!

Develop a plan now! While you will hopefully never have to use it, you will be glad you had your plan in place should the need arise.

Finally, be sure to stay up to date on the weather forecast so you and your family will know when flooding is possible in your area.