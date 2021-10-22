Weather Blog: Friday Morning Update – AM Thunder Saturday/Severe Storm Potential Sunday

Well, here we go again! Another Sunday severe weather risk. All of our viewing area is under a level three Enhanced Risk for severe thunderstorms developing as early as late in the afternoon but more likely early Sunday evening. Hail, strong thunderstorm wind and tornadoes will be possible.

After a beautiful Friday, thunderstorms will develop early Saturday morning across Northwest Arkansas. These thunderstorms will be confined to the northern half of our viewing area so little if any rain is expected in River Valley areas. Along the Missouri border however, one inch or more of rain is possible Saturday morning. The morning storm cluster moves out Saturday afternoon, followed by a very mild afternoon. Sunday will start out very mild with temps in the 60s with the humidity climbing to spring-like levels. Through the day on Sunday mainly cloudy skies is expected. We could see a few thunderstorms develop over our area by Sunday afternoon. Those could become severe. Then with the cold front moving in Sunday evening, scattered to possibly numerous thunderstorms will develop over us, representing the higher risk of severe potential. We will monitor this weather event through the weekend.

