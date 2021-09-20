Weather Blog: Full Harvest Moon rises tonight!

The Full Harvest Moon will rise in the sky tonight over Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley as the final full moon of the summer season.

Our full moon this month is known as the Harvest Moon, but it doesn’t always happen in September. The Full Harvest Moon can occur anywhere from September 8 to October 7. The full moon that is closest to the autumnal equinox (first day of fall) receives the nickname.

The name comes from the time of year farmers harvest their crops. Something special about the harvest moon is the time of the moonrise. Being so close to sunset, the light from the full moon allowed farmers to continue working in the fields longer compared to other times of the year.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, other nicknames tonight’s full moon include:

Full Corn Moon

Corn Maker Moon (Western Abenaki)

(Western Abenaki) Corn Harvest Moon (Dakota)

(Dakota) Autumn Moon (Cree)

(Cree) Falling Leaves Moon (Ojibwe)

(Ojibwe) Leaves Turning Moon (Anishinaabe)

(Anishinaabe) Moon of Brown Leaves (Lakota)

(Lakota) Yellow Leaf Moon (Assiniboine)

(Assiniboine) Child Moon (Tlingit)

(Tlingit) Mating Moon (Cree)

(Cree) Rutting Moon (Cree)

Tonight’s Forecast

Forecast for NW Arkansas and the River Valley for Monday night, September 20, 2021.

Tonight’s full moon will rise at 7:32 P.M. CDT Monday night. If you head outside early this evening, you’ll likely see the full moon (especially in the River Valley).

However, a cold front will be moving into our area overnight tonight. This front will bring clouds and rain into our area, preventing us from getting a late-night or early Tuesday morning view of the full moon.

Be sure to send all your Harvest Moon pictures to us by sending an email to weather@knwa.com!