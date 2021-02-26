Weather Blog: Full Snow Moon Rises Late Tonight/Early Saturday Morning

Late tonight/early Saturday morning, the Full Snow Moon will rise in the NW Arkansas/River Valley sky. The official time of the full moon is 2:17 A.M. CST Saturday morning.

While January is typically the coldest month of the year, February is often the snowiest in North America. Native American tribes gave nicknames to full moons to help track the seasons throughout the year.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, you may also hear the February full moon called the Snow Blinding Moon, Hunger Moon, the Bony Moon, and the Little Famine Moon.

Snow moon and Jupiter on February 3, 2015. Image: DR Keck Photography

How Are The Viewing Conditions?

Unfortunately, the viewing conditions for the Snow Full Moon this year are not ideal as clouds will be hanging over the area. However, there will be some breaks in the clouds overnight.

The clouds will be part of a storm system that is moving into the area, but this could be a good thing!

Moon halo over NW Arkansas on February 13, 2017. Image: Douglas Keck

The high cirrus clouds ahead of the storm system will provide an opportunity to see a halo around the moon.

If you capture a moon halo or cool shot of the Snow Full moon, be sure to send it to us!