A full moon will rise in the Northwest Arkansas/River Valley sky tonight. Here’s everything you need to know about the Full Strawberry Moon.

Why Is It Called The Full Strawberry Moon?

June’s full moon is nicknamed the “Full Strawberry Moon”. The Old Farmers Almanac says the full moon gets its nickname from the Algonquin, Ojibwe, Dakota, and Lakota tribes to mark the ripening of “June-bearing” strawberries.

You may hear this month’s full moon referred to as other nicknames too. Some of those include:

Berries Ripen Moon (Haida)

(Haida) Blooming Moon (Anishinaabe)

(Anishinaabe) Green Corn Moon (Cherokee)

(Cherokee) Hoer Moon (Western Abenaki)

(Western Abenaki) Birth Moon (Tlingit)

(Tlingit) Egg Laying Moon (Cree)

(Cree) Hatching Moon (Cree)

The Old Farmer’s Almanac also mentions the Honey Moon and Mead Moon as alternative European names for the June Full Moon.

Monday Night’s Sky Conditions

This week’s full moon will reach peak illumination at 6:51 A.M. CST Tuesday, so Monday night will be the best night to catch the Full Strawberry Moon.

In terms of cloud cover, it will be a perfect night for watching the full moon. However, temperatures will be in the mid-70s so it will be a very warm, muggy night. The wind won’t be too bad, out of the south around 8 – 12 MPH.

The next full moon will be on Wednesday, July 13 in the afternoon.