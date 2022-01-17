Weather Blog: Full Wolf Moon rises tonight!

The first full moon of 2022 will rise in the sky tonight. Here is everything you need to know about the Full Wolf Moon!

Why is it called the “Wolf Moon”?

The January full moon is known as the Wolf Moon because it is traditionally when wolves are heard, according to the Old Farmers Almanac. It was believed wolves howled because they were hungry, but there are many other reasons you may hear them. Wolves howl to define territory, locate members of their pack, form bonds, and communicate during hunting.

You may hear tonight’s full moon called other nicknames. Some of those include:

Center Moon (Assiniboine)

(Assiniboine) Cold Moon (Cree)

(Cree) Frost Exploding Moon (Cree)

(Cree) Freeze Up Moon (Algonquin)

(Algonquin) Severe Moon (Dakota)

(Dakota) Hard Moon (Dakota)

(Dakota) Canada Goose Moon (Tlingit)

(Tlingit) Great Moon (Cree)

(Cree) Greetings Moon (Western Abenaki)

Spirit Moon (Ojibwe)

Tonight’s Sky Conditions

Tonight’s full moon will reach peak illumination at 5:51 P.M. CST and sky conditions will be optimal with very little cloud cover. Clouds will be moving into the area around sunrise.

Temperatures will drop to near 30°F tonight with winds out of the south around 5 – 10 MPH.

After tonight, the next full moon will be on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.