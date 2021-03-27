Weather Blog: Full Worm Moon Rises This Weekend

It’s that time of the month again! The full moon will be moving across the NW Arkansas and River Valley sky this weekend.

Known as the “Full Worm Moon”, this is the time of year earthworms come out of the soil and birds are able to feed. However, there is another explanation for the nickname.

An earthworm moving through the soil. Image: Natfot

Some say the full moon received it’s nickname from an 18th-century explorer, Captain Jonathan Carver, who said “worm-like” beetle larvae come out of the tree bark around this time of year.

Full moon nicknames were a way for people to tell the different seasons apart. They were used to help identify when to plant and harvest crops and when to hunt certain animals, among other important season events.

The March full moon has numerous nicknames, depending on which civilization or tribe you follow. A few other nicknames mentioned by the Farmer’s Almanac refer to animals coming back after the winter. These include the Eagle Moon (Algonquin), Goose Moon (Cree), Crow Comes Back Moon (Northern Ojibwe).

Nearly full moon on March 10, 2020. Image: Zachary Hall

Other nicknames for the March full moon include the Sugar Moon (Ojibwe), referring to when the sap of sugar maple trees starts to flow.

The Pueblo tribe called this full moon the Wind Strong Moon, due to the very strong windy days they could get this time of year.

The Dakota, Lakota, and Assiniboine called this weekend’s full moon the Sore Eyes Moon because the sun’s rays would reflect off the melting snow and cause snow blindness.

Nearly full moon on March 6, 2015. Image: Joe Young

In Christianity, the March full moon is called the Lenten Moon if it is before the Spring Equinox. If the full moon occurs after the Spring Equinox, it’s called the Paschal Full Moon.

The official time of the full moon will be Sunday afternoon at 1:48 P.M. CDT. However, the moon will still be bright Saturday night and Sunday night.

Saturday night viewing conditions will depend greatly on the scattered showers and thunderstorms during the evening hours.

Forecast trends show clearing after the storms around midnight, so those of us who are Night Owls may see the moon. Otherwise, wait until Sunday night.

High pressure will keep us virtually cloud free for most of the night and help set the stage for a frosty start Monday.

Got a picture of the full moon you would like to share? Send us an email: weather@knwa.com or upload it to our FREE NWA Weather Authority app!