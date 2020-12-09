Weather Blog: Geminid Meteor Shower Peaks December 13-14!

Calling all Night Owls! You may be in for an out of this world show this weekend as the annual Geminid meteor shower reaches its peak.

Shooting star from the Gemini meteor shower in 2012. Image: Cody Hudson

Originating from a comet called 3200 Phaethon, these shooting stars have the potential to be bold and bright this year. The meteor shower’s peak is occurring on the same night as December’s new moon! This means light pollution from the moon will not be a problem at all.

Considered one of the best meteor showers of the year, you may see up to 120 meteors per hour during the peak.

Geminid Fireball Meteors by Brian Emfinger

The best time to go outside will be around 2 A.M. Monday as the radiant (point of origin) will be in optimal viewing position in the west-southwest sky, but you will be able to see shooting stars until the sun comes up later.

Remember, setting up your viewing spot away from cities or towns with a lots of light pollution will offer you a chance to see even more meteors!

Not able to catch the show late Sunday night? Don’t worry, you will be able to see the meteor shower on Friday night and Saturday night. However, you may only see up to 50 meteors per hour.

The forecast this year is looking ideal for watching the Geminids with a clear sky expected all night throughout Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Will need to grab a jacket though with temperatures expected to fall into the 20s overnight.

If you capture this amazing show on camera, be sure to send us your pictures and videos on our NWA Weather Authority app or by email: weather@knwa.com.