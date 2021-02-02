Weather Blog: Happy Groundhog Day! Early Spring Or 6 More Weeks Of Winter?

Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 135th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Phil’s handlers said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter weather during this year’s event that was held without anyone in attendance due to potential COVID-19 risks. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Video of Punxsutawney Phil’s 2021 Groundhog Day prediction. Video: Pennsylvania Cable Network (PCN)

“It feels like Groundhog Day”. Well, that’s because it is! February 2 marks the annual tradition of the groundhog Punxsutawney Phil emerging from his burrow to see if we will get an early spring or 6 more weeks of winter.

The celebration takes place in the town of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, which is located about 90 minutes northeast of Pittsburgh in western PA.

Cardboard cutouts of groundhog enthusiasts decorate Gobbler’s Knob for the 135th celebration of Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pa., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. This year’s event was held without anyone in attendance due to potential COVID-19 risks. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Cardboard cutouts of groundhog enthusiasts decorate Gobbler’s Knob for the 135th celebration of Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pa. Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. This year’s event was held without anyone in attendance due to potential COVID-19 risks. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

The tradition originated from the Pennsylvania Dutch culture. It is was believed if a groundhog emerging from its burrow saw its shadow, we would see 6 more weeks of winter. If there was no shadow, an early spring was on the way.

For those of you hoping for an early spring, sorry. Phil saw his shadow this morning, which means winter is here to stay.

In terms of accuracy, Phil gets the prediction right about 39% of the time. Although, I think he might get this one. The outlook for February is looking rather cold for parts of the northern US. Check out the weather blog below for more details on the February outlook in NW Arkansas & River Valley.

Happy February 1st! Here is a look at the temperature and precipitation outlooks for the month. https://t.co/kFzh4w287S #ARwx #OKwx #MonthlyOutlook — Mike Susko (@MikeSuskoWx) February 1, 2021

Regardless if it’s winter or spring, be sure to stay up to date on the latest forecast with your NWA Weather Authority team!