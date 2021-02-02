Weather Blog: Happy Groundhog Day! Early Spring Or 6 More Weeks Of Winter?

“It feels like Groundhog Day”. Well, that’s because it is! February 2 marks the annual tradition of the groundhog Punxsutawney Phil emerging from his burrow to see if we will get an early spring or 6 more weeks of winter.
The celebration takes place in the town of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, which is located about 90 minutes northeast of Pittsburgh in western PA.
The tradition originated from the Pennsylvania Dutch culture. It is was believed if a groundhog emerging from its burrow saw its shadow, we would see 6 more weeks of winter. If there was no shadow, an early spring was on the way.
For those of you hoping for an early spring, sorry. Phil saw his shadow this morning, which means winter is here to stay.
In terms of accuracy, Phil gets the prediction right about 39% of the time. Although, I think he might get this one. The outlook for February is looking rather cold for parts of the northern US. Check out the weather blog below for more details on the February outlook in NW Arkansas & River Valley.
