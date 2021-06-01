Weather Blog: Happy meteorological summer!

While the Memorial Day holiday is traditionally known as the unofficial start to the summer, June 1 marks the official beginning of summer for meteorologists and climatologists.

Meteorological summer runs from June 1 until August 31 each year and is considered the warmest 3 months out of the year. Unlike astronomical seasons, meteorological seasons use the temperature cycles to determine the season’s dates.

Our traditional, or astronomical, seasons are based on the Earth’s position relative to the sun. Astronomical summer begins on the Summer Solstice and ends on Autumnal Equinox.

This year, the Summer Solstice will occur on Sunday, June 20 at 10:32 P.M. CDT and the Autumnal Equinox will be on Wednesday, September 22 at 2:21 P.M. CDT.

Unlike astronomical seasons, meteorological seasons don’t change their dates based on the year. This is why meteorologists and climatologists use them. Changing the start and end dates of the seasons every year makes it very difficult to calculate seasonal averages and other statistics.

