Weather Blog: Heavy Snow Brings A Winter Wonderland For Higher Elevations

Weather Blog

A winter storm brought significant snow accumulation in higher elevations of the Northwest Arkansas and River Valley areas. Here's some videos and pictures.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Newton County Snow Credit: Les Murphy

Forecasts and Radar

NWA 7 Day Forecast

NWA 7 Day Forecast

NWA 7 Day Forecast

RV 7 Forecast

RV 7 Forecast

Pollen Count

Pollen Count

Weather Visits

Lurton in Newton county Drone Video Courtesy: Charles Peek

A strong system on the morning of January 7, 2021 brought widespread precipitation with rain changing to snow across most of the area . Not everyone saw accumulation though, since the key to having the snow stick was the terrain. The higher up in elevation, the colder the temperatures were preventing the snow from completely melting after it hit the ground.

Hwy 7 near Mount Sherman Courtesy: Charles Peek

Locations with an elevation above 1,500 feet saw at least an inch of snow and elevations over 2,000 feet in the Boston Mountains saw 3 to 7 inches of heavy snow.

Scenic Point in Newton county Courtesy: Les Murphy
Mockingbird Hill on Hwy 7 about 4 miles S of Jasper Courtesy: Les Murphy

As expected, one of the hardest hit areas was Newton county with the higher mountain tops. Here’s some video and photos of the winter wonderland.

  • Hwy 7 Near Mt Sherman Credit: Charles Peek:
  • Shiloh Mountain Credit: Dena Smith
  • Mount Sherman Credit: Gina Lackey
  • Newton County Snow Credit: Les Murphy
  • Newton County Snow Credit: Les Murphy
  • Heavy Newton County Snow Accumulation Credit: Les Murphy
  • Newton County Snow Credit: Les Murphy
  • Newton County Snow Credit: Les Murphy
  • Scenic Point Elevation 2,180 feet Credit: Nana Phyllis

Snow accumulation reports from the Little Rock National Weather Service

Mount Judea 7″Kingston 3″
Lurton 7″Ozark 3″
Nail 6″Comfort 2.5″
Compton 5″Piercetown 1.5″
Deer 5″Cassville 1.5″
Stoverville 5″SE Fayetteville 1″
Jasper 4.8″Pindall 1.5″
Mt Magazine 4″Witter 1″
Wyola 4″Huntsville 1″
Pettigrew 3.5″Waldron 0.5″
Latest Snow Totals
Local storm reports from National Weather Service
Local Storm Reports from National Weather Service

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers