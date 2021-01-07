Weather Blog: Heavy Snow Brings A Winter Wonderland For Higher Elevations

A winter storm brought significant snow accumulation in higher elevations of the Northwest Arkansas and River Valley areas. Here's some videos and pictures.

Lurton in Newton county Drone Video Courtesy: Charles Peek

A strong system on the morning of January 7, 2021 brought widespread precipitation with rain changing to snow across most of the area . Not everyone saw accumulation though, since the key to having the snow stick was the terrain. The higher up in elevation, the colder the temperatures were preventing the snow from completely melting after it hit the ground.

Hwy 7 near Mount Sherman Courtesy: Charles Peek

Locations with an elevation above 1,500 feet saw at least an inch of snow and elevations over 2,000 feet in the Boston Mountains saw 3 to 7 inches of heavy snow.

Scenic Point in Newton county Courtesy: Les Murphy

Mockingbird Hill on Hwy 7 about 4 miles S of Jasper Courtesy: Les Murphy

As expected, one of the hardest hit areas was Newton county with the higher mountain tops. Here’s some video and photos of the winter wonderland.

Hwy 7 Near Mt Sherman Credit: Charles Peek:

Shiloh Mountain Credit: Dena Smith

Mount Sherman Credit: Gina Lackey

Newton County Snow Credit: Les Murphy

Newton County Snow Credit: Les Murphy

Heavy Newton County Snow Accumulation Credit: Les Murphy

Newton County Snow Credit: Les Murphy

Newton County Snow Credit: Les Murphy

Scenic Point Elevation 2,180 feet Credit: Nana Phyllis

Snow accumulation reports from the Little Rock National Weather Service

Mount Judea 7″ Kingston 3″ Lurton 7″ Ozark 3″ Nail 6″ Comfort 2.5″ Compton 5″ Piercetown 1.5″ Deer 5″ Cassville 1.5″ Stoverville 5″ SE Fayetteville 1″ Jasper 4.8″ Pindall 1.5″ Mt Magazine 4″ Witter 1″ Wyola 4″ Huntsville 1″ Pettigrew 3.5″ Waldron 0.5″ Latest Snow Totals

Local storm reports from National Weather Service