Weather Blog: Heavy Snow Brings A Winter Wonderland For Higher Elevations
A winter storm brought significant snow accumulation in higher elevations of the Northwest Arkansas and River Valley areas. Here's some videos and pictures.
A strong system on the morning of January 7, 2021 brought widespread precipitation with rain changing to snow across most of the area . Not everyone saw accumulation though, since the key to having the snow stick was the terrain. The higher up in elevation, the colder the temperatures were preventing the snow from completely melting after it hit the ground.
Locations with an elevation above 1,500 feet saw at least an inch of snow and elevations over 2,000 feet in the Boston Mountains saw 3 to 7 inches of heavy snow.
As expected, one of the hardest hit areas was Newton county with the higher mountain tops. Here’s some video and photos of the winter wonderland.
Snow accumulation reports from the Little Rock National Weather Service
|Mount Judea 7″
|Kingston 3″
|Lurton 7″
|Ozark 3″
|Nail 6″
|Comfort 2.5″
|Compton 5″
|Piercetown 1.5″
|Deer 5″
|Cassville 1.5″
|Stoverville 5″
|SE Fayetteville 1″
|Jasper 4.8″
|Pindall 1.5″
|Mt Magazine 4″
|Witter 1″
|Wyola 4″
|Huntsville 1″
|Pettigrew 3.5″
|Waldron 0.5″