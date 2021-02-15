Weather Blog: Here Comes Round #2. Monday Night Update On Winter Storm For Tuesday-Thursday (Feb. 16-18)

NW Arkansas and the River Valley saw significant snowfall yesterday and this morning, but its not over yet! Another winter storm will be moving into the region tomorrow night thru Thursday morning. Here is the latest forecast details!

Set Up

Water vapor satellite image of Western U.S. for February 15, 2021 at 8:00PM CST.

Another power upper level low will be moving across the southern Plains and into Arkansas. However, this storm appears to be taking a more southerly track compared to the one from Valentine’s Day. This is important for two reasons

A more southerly track means higher snow totals south. There will be a very sharp cutoff from light to heavy snow.

Timing

Models are showing a similar 2-part system where we see two waves of snow.

The storm system will begin to impact Northwest Arkansas & the River Valley Tuesday evening and overnight into Wednesday. Current expectations is for ON & OFF periods of snow throughout the day on Wednesday.

The snow will start to lessen over NW Arkansas Wednesday night. The River Valley (being closer to the low) will see snow longer but everything will taper off Thursday morning.

Snowfall Accumulations

Here is our FIRST CALL snow map. Forecast details may change and result in small adjustments later on. Majority of the snow looks to remain south in the River Valley, with NW Arkansas seeing between 3-6″ of additional snow.

Impacts

Significant impacts are expected across NW Arkansas, the River Valley, eastern Oklahoma, and SW Missouri.

TRAVEL IS STRONGLY DISCOURAGE during the storm. ACCIDENTS ARE ALREADY BEING REPORTED THROUGHOUT THE AREA.

Heavy, blowing snow will reduce visibility quickly. Stranded drivers during the storm and immediately afterwards, as temperature drop to dangerous numbers, are a major concern.

Sporadic power outages will be possible. If you have a generator and need to use it, make sure you place it outside in a well ventilated area to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Please check on your neighbors, especially the elderly, as dangerously cold temperatures will be around during and after the storm.

Bring all pets inside! Besides the snowfall, below-zero temperatures and wind chills from 0°F to -15°F will make it dangerous for them to be outside.

Protect your pipes by keeping the faucets dripping. This prevents the water from sitting in the pipes and freezing up.

Stay Updated and Connected!

Of course, we will keep you updated before, during, and after this winter storm on everything you need to know. Keep it here with your Weather Authority team for the latest.