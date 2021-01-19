Weather Blog: How Weather Impacted U.S. Presidential Inaugurations Over The Years

On Wednesday, January 20 at 12 P.M. EST/11 A.M. CST, President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris will be sworn into office during an outside ceremony. With the festivities taking place outside, weather is always a big concern for organizers.

Typical January weather for Washington D.C. on Inauguration Day is a daily high temperature of 43°F and daily low of 28°F. NWS Baltimore/Washington reports the average temperature at noontime is 37°F.

President Donald Trump taking the oath of office on January 20, 2017. Image: share.america.gov

Precipitation-wise, there is about a 1/3 chance of measurable precipitation on inauguration day and 1/6 chance during the ceremony. There’s a 1/10 chance of measurable snow on the day itself statistically and 1/20 chance of snow during the ceremony. The NWS reports a 1/6 possibility of having at least 1″ of snow on the ground from a previous storm during an inauguration ceremony.

Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr. administers the oath of office to President Barack Obama during the inaugural swearing-in ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 21, 2013. First Lady Michelle Obama holds a Bible that belonged to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and the Lincoln Bible, which was used at President Obama’s 2009 inaugural ceremony. Daughters Sasha and Malia stand with their parents. (Official White House Photo by Sonya N. Hebert)

Weather Record-Breaking Inauguration Years

In terms of records, the warmest January inauguration was Ronald Reagan’s in 1981 (temperature = 55°F). Woodrow Wilson’s 1913 inauguration holds the official record for the warmest March inauguration (55°F), but George Washington’s 1793 inauguration unofficially reported the warmest temperature at 66°F. The warmest non-traditional inauguration date was Gerald Ford’s on August 9, 1974 with temperatures at 89°F after President Nixon’s resignation.

The Reagans walking to St. Johns Episcopal Church with James Brady on January 20, 1981. Image: Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum.

Four years after having the warmest January inauguration on record, President Reagan’s 1985 inauguration was the coldest on record with bitterly cold noontime temperature at 7°F. The morning low was -4°F and the wind chill throughout the day was -10°F to -20°F. President Reagan ended up having his ceremony inside and the parade cancelled. The coldest March inauguration was Ulysses Grant’s 1873 ceremony when the temperature during the inauguration was 16°F.

The first outside inauguration took place in 1817 when President James Monroe was sworn in.

James Monroe Presidential Inauguration, March 4 1817. Image: The James Monroe Memorial Foundation

William H. Taft has the snowiest inauguration on record after a winter storm dropped 9.8 inches of fresh snow on the Capital region the day before. 6,000 men & 500 wagons worked through the night to clear the snow and slush from the parade route.

President and Mrs. William H. Taft riding in an landau on a snowy inauguration day in 1909. Image: The White House Historical Association

President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s second inauguration in 1937 had 1.77″ of rain with 0.69″ of rain falling from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M.

Franklin D. Roosevelt during his Inauguration speech in 1937. Image: history.com

Weather Reports From Past Inaugurations

Below is a table of all the weather conditions at the time of traditional Presidential Inaugurations since 1873 (data provided by NWS Baltimore/Washington).

Traditional January Inaugurations –Beginning with Most Recent

Year President Noon

Temp. Remarks 2017 Donald J. Trump 48ºF Cloudy. Sprinkles at swearing in ceremony; light rain at start of parade. S winds around 5 mph. 2013 Barack Obama 45°F Cloudy. South wind 7 mph. 2009 Barack Obama 28°F Filtered sun through the thin cirrus clouds. Breezy with northwest winds around 15 mph, gusting 20-25 mph. Wind chill values in the mid teens. 2005 George W. Bush 35°F Mostly cloudy with some sunny breaks. Northwest wind 14 mph. Around 1″ of snow already on the ground. 2001 George W. Bush 36°F A cool dreary day, with rain and fog – visibility 2 miles. An inch of rain had fallen the day before, with another third of an inch falling on Inauguration Day. Rain changed to a little light snow (0.3″) late in the evening. 1997 William Jefferson Clinton 34°F Partly sunny with a high overcast. Winds were from the south at 7 mph. 1993 William Jefferson Clinton 40°F Sunny and pleasant. 1989 George Bush 51°F Mostly cloudy, mild and breezy. 1985 Ronald Reagan 7°F Sunny, but bitter cold. Wind chill temperatures fell into the -10° to -20°F range in the afternoon. 1981 Ronald Reagan 55°F Mostly cloudy and mild. 1977 Jimmy Carter 28°F Cold and sunny. The wind chill temperature was in the teens. 1973 Richard Nixon 42°F Cloudy and windy. 1969 Richard Nixon 35°F Cloudy with rain and sleet later in the day. 1965 Lyndon B. Johnson 38°F Skies were cloudy and one inch of snow on the ground. 1961 John F. Kennedy 22°F Snow into the early morning left 8 inches on the ground. It was sunny but cold the rest of the day. 1957 Dwight D. Eisenhower 44°F Jan. 21: Light snow in the early morning. Cloudy skies with a few flurries in the mid afternoon. 1953 Dwight D. Eisenhower 49°F Cloudy skies. 1949 Harry S. Truman 38°F Mostly sunny and windy. 1945 Franklin D. Roosevelt 35°F Light snow ended around 9 a.m. that morning. Cloudy skies. 1941 Franklin D. Roosevelt 29°F Sunny, but cold with a brisk wind. Wind chill 10°F. 1937 Franklin D. Roosevelt 33°F Cold with heavy rainy. Between 11 am and 1 pm, 0.69 inches of rain fell. Some sleet and freezing rain fell in the morning.

Traditional March Inaugurations – Beginning with 1933 and going back to 1871 (1871 = Beginning of official government weather records)