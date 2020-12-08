Weather Blog: How Weather Played an Important Role in the Outcome of Pearl Harbor.

On this National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, I wanted to take some time to explore the role that the weather played on this date that as President Roosevelt said “…which would live in infamy…”

Weather Affected the Placement of the U.S. Naval Base

Believe it or not, weather was actually very important in the decision made by the U.S. military to place a naval base at Pearl Harbor.

Terrain Map of Oahu, HI.

The harbor was located in the rain shadow of the Koolau Range due to the persistent NE trade winds. This would often place most of the low clouds and precipitation on the NE side of the mountain range. As the air descended the range it dried and cleared out the clouds and precipitation. This made it a prime location to have an operational Naval base on the SE side of Oahu. A naval base located on the island chain of Hawaii would give the U.S. a strategic military advantage in the Central Pacific.

Notice in the image below of Ford Island that most of the cloud cover is located over the Koolau Range and it starts to clear out as you approach Pearl Harbor.

(Aug. 6, 2013) An aerial view of Ford Island, part of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Johans Chavarro/Released)

The Japanese were also aware of this advantage and fully planned to eliminate any threat to them from the U.S. by attacking it’s fleet of ships anchored at Pearl Harbor.

The Sneaky Attack on the Naval Base!

The Japanese fleet left northern Japan on November 26th, 1941 and traveled across the treacherous Northern Pacific. This entire journey was made under near-complete radio silence. On December 7th, 1941 they arrived north of Hawaii and made the turn towards the south.

Over 350 aircraft launched from the fleet of 6 aircraft carriers and around 50 other ships and headed south toward the unsuspecting base at Pearl Harbor.

As the aircraft were en route they reported “clouds mostly over the mounts. Visibility good.” They were encountering the low clouds over the NE side of Oahu thanks to the NE trade winds. December 6th and 7th the subtropical high was located north of the island which was normal for the time of year. This does place the island of Oahu under a prevailing northeasterly wind flow.

As the fleet of aircraft approached the base, the low clouds cleared out thanks to the drying downsloping winds. The attack lasted a total of 75 minutes.

The Aftermath

Japanese view of the Pearl Harbor attack in 1941. Source: Military.com

When the dust settled and the gunfire ceased, almost 2,500 U.S. personnel were dead and over 1,100 were wounded in the battle.

The U.S. naval fleet was badly crippled from the attack with 21 ships and over 320 aircraft either damaged or completely destroyed!

The Importance of the USS Enterprise CV-6.

USS Enterprise CV-6. Source: ThoughtCo.

The good weather unfortunately did not inhibit the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, but bad weather and rough seas slowed the arrival of the USS Enterprise, an aircraft carrier. The Enterprise was supposed to arrive on the morning of December 7th, 1941. The rough seas delayed it’s arrival until after the attack on the base.

This was important because had the USS Enterprise been at Pearl Harbor, it would have likely been either badly damaged or completely destroyed. This could have prevented the Enterprise from being used as much as it was by the US throughout the war.

In fact, the Enterprise played a very important role 4 months later in the U.S. retaliation on the Japanese in the Doolittle Raid.

USS Hornet CV-8 Doolittle Raid. Source: ThoughtCo.

The Enterprise along with the USS Hornet CV-8 were the two carriers used in the attack. The USS Hornet was a brand new carrier that held the 16 B-25 Mitchell bombers. The bombers could take off from the deck of a carrier, but could not land on them. The plan was for the bombers to fly to a friendly air-base in China to land after the mission was carried out.

Had the weather conditions been any different, the outcome of Pearl Harbor could have been drastically different.

