Weather Blog: Hurricane Ida slams into Louisiana and Mississippi as a category 4 storm

Hurricane Ida slammed into the Gulf Coast on Sunday, August 29 as a strong category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 150 MPH. It’s not the first time a major hurricane has impacted the region on this date.

Hurricane Katrina made landfall 16 years ago on this date back in 2005, which has many residents who lived through Katrina worried about history repeating itself. Evacuation orders were issued across SE Louisiana as many did not want to stick around for the storm.

National Hurricane Center advisory on Hurricane Ida at landfall on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) announced Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, LA just before noon on Sunday, August 29. The last category 4 hurricane to make landfall in Louisiana was Hurricane Laura in 2020, but that storm was on the western side of Louisiana near Lake Charles.

Ida is only the 3rd hurricane on record to make landfall in Louisiana with sustained winds of 150 MPH. Hurricane Laura in 2020 and the “Last Island Hurricane” in 1856 are the only others to have wind speeds this strong at landfall in Louisiana.

Radar and Satellite Loops of Hurricane Ida’s Landfall

Radar and satellite image of Hurricane Ida’s landfall showing the eye just outside of Grand Isle, LA.

Satellite and radar image of Hurricane Ida at landfall on Sunday, August 29, 2021. Click image to enlarge.

Satellite and radar loop of Hurricane Ida making landfall in SE Louisiana on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

Infrared satellite loop of Hurricane Ida making landfall on SE Louisiana on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

What’s Next For Ida?

10 PM CDT advisory on Hurricane Ida from the NHC on August 29, 2021.

As of 10 PM CDT, August 29, Hurricane Ida was a category 2 hurricane with winds of 105 MPH and moving to the north-northwest at 9 MPH.

Forecast track from the National Hurricane Center as of 10 PM CDT August 29, 2021.

Ida is expected to continue its path northward along the Mississippi River before turning to the northeast and passing over Mississippi and Tennessee. Next, the storm will head into the Mid-Atlantic and bring heavy, tropical rain to many across the eastern United States.

The European model of Hurricane Ida as of 11 PM CDT August 29, 2021.

More Storms On The Horizon?

Hurricane Ida is not the only storm forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are watching.

Tropical Storm Julian formed in the open Atlantic earlier Sunday but has become post-tropical as of the 10 PM CDT advisory on August 29. Julian will continue to move north over the open Atlantic.

10 PM CDT August 29 advisory on Post-Tropical Storm Julian.

Forecast track from the National Hurricane Center on Post-Tropical Storm Julian as of 10 PM CDT August 29. Click images to enlarge.

Right behind Julian, tropical depression 10 is trying to get its act together in the central Atlantic. The storm is expected to intensify into a tropical storm over the next few days and continue moving northward. No landmasses are expected to be impacted by the storm.

10 PM CDT August 29 advisory from the National Hurricane Center on Tropical Depression 10.

Forecast track from the National Hurricane Center on Tropical Depression 10 as of 10 PM CDT August 29. Click images to enlarge.

If Tropical Depression 10 receives a name by becoming a tropical storm, it will be called Kate. After Kate, will be Larry and then Mindy.

2021 Hurricane name list for the Atlantic basin as of August 29, 2021.

The National Hurricane Center is watching two additional areas for possible development over the next 5-days in the Atlantic. One area is right off the Mid-Atlantic coast near North Carolina and Virginia. However, the NHC is only giving it a 10% chance of development within the next 5-days.

The 5-day tropical outlook from the National Hurricane Center as of 8 PM CDT August 29, 2021.

Another area of interest is located off the coast of Africa and has a high chance of development.

The 5-day tropical outlook from the National Hurricane Center as of 8 PM CDT August 29, 2021.

The tropical wave will move off the west coast of Africa over the next few days into an environment that is favorable for development. The National Hurricane Center is giving the area of low-pressure an 80% chance of development into a tropical cyclone.

To receive a name, the low pressure system will need to develop into a tropical storm or hurricane.