Weather Blog: Hurricane Ida slams into Louisiana and Mississippi as a category 4 storm

Hurricane Ida slammed into the Gulf Coast on Sunday, August 29 as a strong category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 150 MPH. It’s not the first time a major hurricane has impacted the region on this date.
Hurricane Katrina made landfall 16 years ago on this date back in 2005, which has many residents who lived through Katrina worried about history repeating itself. Evacuation orders were issued across SE Louisiana as many did not want to stick around for the storm.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) announced Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, LA just before noon on Sunday, August 29. The last category 4 hurricane to make landfall in Louisiana was Hurricane Laura in 2020, but that storm was on the western side of Louisiana near Lake Charles.
Ida is only the 3rd hurricane on record to make landfall in Louisiana with sustained winds of 150 MPH. Hurricane Laura in 2020 and the “Last Island Hurricane” in 1856 are the only others to have wind speeds this strong at landfall in Louisiana.
Radar and Satellite Loops of Hurricane Ida’s Landfall
What’s Next For Ida?
As of 10 PM CDT, August 29, Hurricane Ida was a category 2 hurricane with winds of 105 MPH and moving to the north-northwest at 9 MPH.
Ida is expected to continue its path northward along the Mississippi River before turning to the northeast and passing over Mississippi and Tennessee. Next, the storm will head into the Mid-Atlantic and bring heavy, tropical rain to many across the eastern United States.
More Storms On The Horizon?
Hurricane Ida is not the only storm forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are watching.
Tropical Storm Julian formed in the open Atlantic earlier Sunday but has become post-tropical as of the 10 PM CDT advisory on August 29. Julian will continue to move north over the open Atlantic.
Right behind Julian, tropical depression 10 is trying to get its act together in the central Atlantic. The storm is expected to intensify into a tropical storm over the next few days and continue moving northward. No landmasses are expected to be impacted by the storm.
If Tropical Depression 10 receives a name by becoming a tropical storm, it will be called Kate. After Kate, will be Larry and then Mindy.
The National Hurricane Center is watching two additional areas for possible development over the next 5-days in the Atlantic. One area is right off the Mid-Atlantic coast near North Carolina and Virginia. However, the NHC is only giving it a 10% chance of development within the next 5-days.
Another area of interest is located off the coast of Africa and has a high chance of development.
The tropical wave will move off the west coast of Africa over the next few days into an environment that is favorable for development. The National Hurricane Center is giving the area of low-pressure an 80% chance of development into a tropical cyclone.
To receive a name, the low pressure system will need to develop into a tropical storm or hurricane.