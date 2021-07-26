Weather Blog: It’s getting hot out there! Multiple days of heat & humidity coming to NW Arkansas & the River Valley

It’s so hot, you can cook eggs on the pavement and maybe bake cookies in the car! No seriously, several days of hot temperatures with high humidity will be coming to Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

A strong upper-level ridge is setting up across the southern Central Plains, allowing the heat and humidity to really build in across our region.

Heat index values are expected to surpass 100°F for many hours in the afternoon, especially in the River Valley, throughout the week. This will lead to heat alerts being issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) over the next several days.

Air temperature

Air temperature forecast for NW Arkansas.

Air temperature forecast for the River Valley. Click to enlarge the image.

Heat index forecast

Heat index forecast for Fayetteville, Arkansas as of Monday, July 26.

Heat index forecast for Fort Smith, Arkansas as of Monday, July 26. Click to enlarge the image.

Heat advisories have been issued for parts of eastern Oklahoma and the River Valley for Tuesday, July 27 from 12 PM CDT – 8 PM CDT. What does this mean and why isn’t NW Arkansas under one too?

Heat advisory in the River Valley and eastern Oklahoma for Tuesday, July 27 from 12 PM – 8 PM CDT. Last update July 26 at 2:49 PM

A heat advisory is issued when the forecast calls for an air temperature of at least 103°F or a heat index value of 105°F. Heat advisories mean there is some risk of heat stroke & heat exhaustion if you are not careful.

Once the air temperature reaches 105°F or the heat index hits 110°F, an excessive heat warning will be issued. This means there is a high risk of heat stroke & heat exhaustion if you are not careful while outside.

Here are a couple of things to keep in mind over the next several days as you try to keep cool.

Stay with your NWA Weather Authority team for the latest on the heat and humidity.