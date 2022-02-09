The first month of 2022 is over and the numbers are in. Here is how January 2022 compared to past years in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Temperature

Last month was a chilly one for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Drake Field in Fayetteville recorded an average daily mean temperature of 35.1°F, which is just over 1°F below average. The maximum temperature recorded in Fayetteville last month was 67°F on Monday, January 31. The lowest temperature Fayetteville saw was a chilly 8°F on Friday, January 21. Overall, January 2022 is Fayetteville’s 28th coldest out of 73 years of records.

Fort Smith, Arkansas also saw a chilly January this year. The Fort Smith Regional Airport recorded an average daily mean temperature of 38.8°F, which is 1.6°F below average. The highest temperature recorded in Fort Smith last month was 70°F on Monday, January 31st. The lowest temperature recorded in January was on Friday, January 21 when the mercury dropped to 16°F. Overall, this past January comes in as the 57th coldest January on record in Fort Smith (out of 140 years).

Precipitation

In the precipitation department, January was relatively dry for both Northwest Arkansas and River Valley. Drake Field in Fayetteville, Arkansas received 1.42″ of precipitation last month, which is 1.33″ below the monthly average. The rainiest 24-hour period was Friday, December 31 into Saturday, January 1 when Drake Field received 1.41″ of rain. Overall, January 2022 was the 24th driest January on record for Northwest Arkansas (out of 73 years).

Winter weather lovers were happy! Fayetteville received 3.6″ of snow in January, which is 2.1″ above average. All of the measurable snowfall in Fayetteville occurred on Saturday, January 15. January 2022 was the 17th snowiest January on record for Northwest Arkansas (out of 73 years).

In the River Valley, Fort Smith Regional Airport received a little more precipitation last month (1.71″ in total). However, it was still below average by 1.20″. This places January 2022 as the 51st driest January on record for Fort Smith (out of 140 years). The River Valley has some winter weather as well. Fort Smith recorded 2.0″ of snow throughout the month. Just like Northwest Arkansas, this is above average for the month (average = 1.4″). January 2022 was the 42nd snowiest January on record for Fort Smith (out of 140 years).