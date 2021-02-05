Weather Blog: January Monthly Review

Goodbye January and hello February! The first month of 2021 turned out to be a warm one climatologically speaking. Here’s a closer look at how January 2021 compared to other years in Fayetteville, AR (Drake Field) and Fort Smith, AR.

Temperatures

Fayetteville saw its mean January temperature at 38.3°F, just below 3°F above-average. This placed January 2021 as the 20th warmest January on record.

The highest daily temperature for Fayetteville was 64°F on January 25. The lowest temperature recorded was a chilly 18°F on January 12.

NE Fayetteville sunset on 01-18-2021. Image: Allen Carney

Fort Smith and the River Valley was just as warm. The average daily temperature was 42.0°F, which is +2.6°F from the average. 2021 tied for the 37th warmest January on record with 1965.

The warmest daily high temperature was 67°F, recorded on two days (January 25 & January 30). The coldest daily low temperature was 23°F on January 12.

Lake Windsor sunset on 01-21-2021. Image: Kenny Fendler

Precipitation

January was a dry month across the region. Both Fayetteville and Fort Smith recorded a little more than 0.50″ below average for rainfall. Northwest Arkansas saw its 40th driest January on record and Fort Smith tied for its 74th driest (1975).

In the snowfall department, Fayetteville recorded 1.0″ of snow for the month (tying for the 32nd snowiest January with 2009). Fort Smith only saw a trace (tying the 29th least snowiest January).

Both locations were below average for January. Fayetteville typically sees around 2.3″ during January and Fort Smith normally receives 2.4″ during the month.

We had a impactful weather events across the region during January:

A winter storm brought some fresh powder to the higher elevations of NW Arkansas. For a full recap on the event, click here.

A strong line of storms brought heavy rain and a ton of lightning to NW Arkansas and the River Valley on the morning of Monday, January 25. Many reported the lightning being extremely loud and rightfully so. Here is a tweet from Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff showing one of these strong bolts.

Did a lot of research tonight on these strikes.



Here's that strike… it was BIG one! 129,000 amperes will rattle the windows for SURE. Plus… that bolt struck about 30 miles away from the main line moving into Benton Co. #arwx https://t.co/UdE1TAXSht pic.twitter.com/wTH9m3In4g — Dan Skoff (@weatherdan) January 26, 2021

January ended with a powerful upper level system that just clipped parts of the region. A few tornado warnings were issued for Delaware (OK), Barry (MO), McDonald (MO), and Benton County (AR).

Luckily, no tornadoes were verified within these counties. However, two tornadoes were confirmed to the west in Nowata County, OK.

Storm clouds over Benton County on Jan. 30, 2021. Image: Alex Bogard

Photo Gallery

Of course, we can’t finish a monthly review without checking some of the awesome viewer pictures we received. We love seeing your photos and videos so thank you to everyone who sent one in this past month!

Rainbow after a stormy afternoon on 01-30-2021. Image: Robert Burcham

Braelyn observing the Wolf Moon. Image: Beverly Jones

Storm clouds of a tornado warned storm rolling into Benton County on 01-30-2021. Image: Mark Dion.

Sunset near Northwest Arkansas National Airport on Jan 11. Image: Elmon Ausmus

Wolf moon over NW Arkansas. Image: Cassie Keen

Snow covered roads in Fayetteville on January 11. Image: Mary Brinkman

Storm clouds over Benton County on January 30 2021. Image: Alex Bogard.

Sundog over NW Arkansas on Jan 19. Image: Wendy Kane

Snow in Harrison on January 27, 2021. Image: Heather Bailey.

Ice covered trees in western Newton County on Jan 1. Image: Marysia Jastrzebski.

Snow in Marble Falls on January 27, 2021. Image: Katrina Bordinaro

A puppy enjoying the Beaver Lake sunset on Jan 21. Image: Wendy Lawson.

Snow in Shell Knob, MO on January 27. Image: Phyllis Kelley.

Gorgeous sunset over Bentonville on Jan 21. Image: Dylan Shaddox.

Snow in Marble Falls on Jan. 27. Image: Jeanie Waters

Bob Kidd Lake sunset on Jan 23. Image: Chris Gueydan

Frosty trees on Jan 13 2021. Image: Mike Price

Sunset over Centerton. Image: Robert Goding

Ice covered branches in Mockingbird Hill (Newton County) on Jan 1. Image: Cody Hudson.

Springdale Country Club sunset on Jan 21. Image: Dennis Bubniak.

Gravette sunset on Jan 21. Image: John Leachman.

Virga in Elm Springs on Jan 14. Image: Meghan Wilson.

Remember, you can always send us your weather photos through the FREE NWA Weather Authority app. Other ways include sending us an email to weather@knwa.com or by messaging us on social media!